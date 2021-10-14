Three ways to prevent burnout and thrive long term, as per Muhammad Al Naqbi

Everyone has experienced burnout at some point, and you can attest to how exhausting and frustrating it can get. Burnout often results from fatigue and prolonged stress. According to Muhammad Al Naqbi, work and life pressures lead to burnout, especially in the now fast-paced world.

To achieve your goals, you need to find a way around burnout. Al Naqbi recommends recognising when you are experiencing burnout and addressing it accordingly. Some ways to deal with burnout include asking for help and allowing yourself to control only what you can. Al Naqbi explains that most people fail to protect their energies, which allows negative thoughts to roam freely.

More than dealing with burnout, Al Naqbi prefers preventing it altogether. Here are three ways to avoid burnout and thrive in the long term.

Take regular breaks

Understandably, workloads can be overwhelming, leaving you tied to your workstation all day. However, this quickly turns into fatigue. Al Naqbi explains that your mind and body need breaks to repair themselves. Regular intervals also help with your focus and performance. Therefore, schedule short, frequent breaks throughout your workday to prevent caving to the weight of responsibility.

Plan your time

Time management is a weakness for many people. Having a precise itinerary can help you avoid feeling stuck doing things over and over again. Al Naqbi says that you don’t need to plan every little thing in your day, but having a clear routine can help you avoid stress and pressure. Organising your time also keeps you time-conscious, ensuring you don’t spend too much time on one task.

Write down your priority list

Whether long-term or short-term, organise your to-do list in order of priority. Al Naqbi says that many people experience burnout because they don’t prioritise their tasks. When you spend your time focused on the wrong thing, you have little energy left to work on the important stuff.

And the rest is over to you. Al Naqbi notes that preventing burnout is easier than dealing with the aftermath; prevention is better than the cure after all.