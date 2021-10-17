Three steps you must consider to become unstoppable, per Kevin Beutler

To be successful, you must be strong, patient, and persistent or, as Kevin Beutler calls it, “you must be unstoppable.” There is no denying that life can be tough, and so, you must be even tougher. To do this, Beutler shares some advice below on becoming unstoppable and overcoming any challenge you come across.

Confront your fears

A lot of people give in to their fear, and rather than conquering it, let their fear conquer them. “It is important to face your fears head-on and do the things you don’t want to instead of delaying them, or even worse, sweeping them under the rug,” explains Beutler. “Not only will you find out that you are entirely capable of performing the tasks you dread, but you might even be very good at them. Just remember, what you resist is the very thing you need to outgrow.”

Do it now

“Procrastination is the enemy of success. To be unstoppable, you must imagine yourself as a juggernaut ploughing over everything that stands in your way,” says Beutler. “Juggernauts do not procrastinate; they move forward at a staggering momentum. You must find your own momentum and adopt the mantra of ‘do it now’ to make the most of every hour in a day. Plus, this productive pace means you will be ready for the next challenge without missing a beat!”

Make quick decisions

There is a big difference between a rash decision and a quick decision. Beutler clarifies this by calling quick decisions as ones that are followed up by prompt action. “If you have enough knowledge about a situation, it should make things easier,” he notes. “And yes, it is entirely possible to make a quick yet rational decision. If you want to be unstoppable, your mind must move as fast as the rest of you.”

Just as time is unstoppable, you can be too. Beutler advises that you run like a finely tuned watch: always in a forward motion and with precision. When you face your fears and make the most of the present, you too can become unstoppable.