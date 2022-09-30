Three Emiratis win Dh1,000,000 at the 95th Mahzooz draw

With its IB curriculum and extracurricular offerings, the school is committed to offering original ideas and tailoring them to the needs of its students
Three UAE nationals hit it big at the 95th weekly live Mahzooz draw, as they were among the winners of the second prize of Dh1,000,000 taking home Dh45,454 each. Over the last few months, Mahzooz has seen a significant increase in participation from Emiratis, with at least one winner every week. To date, over 6,000 UAE nationals have won over Dh5,000,000 in prize money.
A new batch of 1,381 winners announced on September 24, received a total of Dh1,774,600 in prize money including three fortunate expats, who walked away with a whooping Dh100,000 each, after winning the weekly raffle draw prizes.
When Saood, Naser, and Nasir, the three Emirati winners were informed about their winning, a small yet wholesome family gathering ensued in their homes. Saood said: "I've participated in Mahzooz several times, almost regularly, but I thought it was unlikely to win. Upon hearing that I was a winner of Dh45,454, I was pleasantly surprised.”
With its IB curriculum and extracurricular offerings, the school is committed to offering original ideas and tailoring them to the needs of its students
Kit & Kaboodle’s new flagship showroom brings the brand’s premium furnishings to the Middle East
Dr Rahul Verma talks about his myriad reflections on the UAE, research collaborations, and what the USA and UAE could learn from each other
Professor Tadhg O’Donovan, deputy vice-principal and academic leadership at Heriot-Watt University Dubai talks about the institute’s participation at WETEX 2022