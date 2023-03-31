Thomsun and Yamaha opens flagship store on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 2:15 PM Last updated: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 2:17 PM

A new musical destination at the heart of Dubai was introduced to the music enthusiast community of UAE on March 30. The showroom known as the Yamaha flagship store made its grand debut on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite Business Bay metro station. The store was inaugurated by Jin Sakamoto, managing director of Yamaha Music Gulf; Wataru Ogino, former managing director of Yamaha Music Gulf' K V Thomas, chairman and founder of Thomsun. Others present on the occasion included Biju Thomas, director of Thomsun; Davis Varkey, general manager of Thomsun Trading Est and other team members from Yamaha Gulf FZE and Thomsun Trading Est. The tenth store of Thomsun Trading Est. for musical products hosts exclusive Yamaha Musical Instruments and audio. The ground floor of the store showcases a high-end line of Yamaha grand pianos, upright pianos and wind & brass instruments along with the flagship Yamaha CFX piano. The first level has the other musical product lineup such as guitars, drums, professional audio and the newly launched gaming products from Yamaha. Established in 1990, Thomsun Trading Establishment has been the exclusive distributor of Yamaha products. Over the years, the company has been supporting musicians and aspiring musicians, bands and orchestras, educational establishments, the hospitality industry, the broadcast and radio industry, commercial highrise towers and other projects/events to meet their music and audio-related requirements with sound professional guidance.