This October, Big Ticket is giving away Dh 25 million, 24-karat gold bars, and a Nissan Patrol

There’s something about October in the UAE. The evenings turn cooler, families and friends begin gathering outdoors again, and the energy of the festive season slowly starts to build. This year, Big Ticket is adding even more excitement to that seasonal shift, giving residents the chance to take home extraordinary prizes.

The spotlight of this month’s promotion shines on the Dh 25 million grand prize, awaiting the lucky winner who will take it home during the November 3 live draw. In addition to the grand prize, five winners every week will each take home 250 grams of 24-karat gold bars, keeping the excitement alive all month long.

But the thrill doesn’t end there. Customers who purchase two Big Tickets between October 1 and 24 will automatically be entered into The Big Win Contest, where four participants will be selected to win cash prizes of up to Dh 150,000. The winners’ names will be announced on the official Big Ticket website on November 1.

And let’s not forget the car lovers. October customers also have the chance to secure entries into the Dream Car series. A Nissan Patrol will be given away on November 3, while a Maserati Grecale will be awarded on 3 December 3, adding even more luxury to the lineup of prizes.

With weekly wins, dream car giveaways, and a shot at Dh 25 million, October is offering opportunities to win big. The only thing missing is your name.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

The weekly E-draw dates:

Week 1: October 1 – 8, Draw Date: October 9 (Thursday)

Week 2: October 9 – 15, Draw Date: October 16 (Thursday)

Week 3: October 16 – 22, Draw Date: October 23 (Thursday)

Week 4: October 23 – 31, Draw Date: November 1 (Saturday)