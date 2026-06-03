ThinkMarkets launches ChelseaAI, bringing live CFD trading into AI assistants

ThinkMarkets has launched ChelseaAI, a product that connects a live ThinkTrader account directly to an AI assistant. Ask your AI to check your positions, place a trade, analyse current market conditions, or move a stop-loss. It does it. No separate login. No switching apps.

ChelseaAI works through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that lets AI assistants connect securely to external services. It works with any MCP-supported assistant. ThinkMarkets recommends Claude, developed by Anthropic, but traders can connect via other popular platforms, such as Grok and ChatGPT.

ChelseaAI is an interface, not an adviser. It executes what the trader instructs. It does not provide recommendations, signals, or investment advice of any kind. The world of trading is evolving from the user interface and charting libraries; the agentic trading revolution will allow users to move beyond interfaces and focus on the underlying product offering.

Clients choose their permission level before connecting. Read-only gives the AI access to market data, positions, balances, and trading history. Full access adds the ability to place, modify, and close orders. Either level can be changed or revoked instantly from within ThinkTrader.

One limit holds regardless of permission level: ChelseaAI has no access to funds. Deposits, withdrawals, and transfers are excluded from the integration entirely, by design. Every action is recorded in an in-platform audit log that the AI cannot read or alter. Sessions expire after seven days or 24 hours of inactivity.

"Our clients are already running AI assistants as part of how they trade. ChelseaAI means their ThinkMarkets account is in that conversation too. We put a lot of work into the permission model and the funds boundary, not because we had to, but because a product like this only works if people genuinely trust it," said Nauman Anees, co-founder and CEO, ThinkMarkets.

ChelseaAI is available to ThinkTrader account holders from June 2, 2026 via www.thinktrader.com, with support for both live and demo accounts. Available exclusively on ThinkTrader. The integration covers 26 tools across market data, position management, order execution, and account information. Setup takes under two minutes.

Full documentation is available at www.thinkmarkets.com.