ThinkMarkets announces new partnership with Mashreq Bank

The company enhances client access and convenience, offering seamless, fee-free funding for trading accounts

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 5:49 PM

UAE: After woman dies in cosmetic surgery, court sets new rules for surgeons

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Nepal 'Gen Z' protests: 19 killed over social media ban

ThinkMarkets, a global leader in online CFD trading, continues to expand its presence in the Middle East by announcing a new partnership with Mashreq Bank.

This partnership allows ThinkMarkets’ clients in the region to fund their trading accounts via Mashreq Bank, ensuring quick and seamless access to the financial markets with zero fees.

The strategic collaboration will strengthen ThinkMarkets' position in the market and enhance its presence and credibility across the Middle East.

Commenting on the news, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, Nauman Aness, said: "We’re delighted to partner with Mashreq Bank, one of the most established and reputable banking institutions in the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East region. We believe this marks the start of a long-term relationship and a key banking partnership in MENA. Through this partnership, our clients can now fund their accounts conveniently and seamlessly with one of the region’s biggest banking brands, further enhancing their overall trading experience."

This new addition will give ThinkMarkets’ clients even more choice and flexibility when managing their trading accounts.

For more information, please visit the ThinkMarkets website.