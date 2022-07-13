Thinking of investing in the long run? Investment expert tells you how

Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 10:51 AM

If you have been following the markets in any capacity over the recent months, you’ll have an idea that things are not stable. In the middle of June, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500; the index that tracks the performance of America’s largest companies, both fell. American stocks have officially entered a bear market. If none of that makes much sense to you, or worse, makes you uncomfortable, take it as a sign that it might be the right time to start investing.

Hossam Abdelaziz, director, INGOT Global, said: "Time in the market beats timing the market’ — it’s cliché, but it is still true today. The firm has recently obtained the Seychelles Financial Service Authority (FSA) license and opened its first physical office there."

Abdelaziz's right. Adopting a long-term investment horizon is one of the safest approaches to growing your wealth. Eschewing claims of rapid returns and quick wins in favour of a slow, purposeful growth plan is what made Warren Buffet one of the world’s richest men. And given how the markets are looking at the moment, it could be a good time to get started.

The fact that both the DOW and S&P 500 have fallen means that long term growth investment products, such as exchange traded funds, are relatively cheap compared to this time last year. Of course, compared to this time five years ago, they aren’t cheap at all. But that’s only part of the story. Conversative, cautious investing requires time and slow growth. And over the long term, funds such as these have proven to deliver just that. But right now, they’re in a dip.

The pandemic has caused people who were planning to get into investing to draw back and wait. That means lots of people are sitting on cash savings. This brings its own risks. Inflation is increasing, so cash is losing value. If you’re one of the many hundreds of thousands of people who have cash sitting in a savings account, losing value against inflation, but with little idea of where to invest it, now could be the perfect time to start putting that money to work. Shares in the S&P 500 are currently trading at a one-year low. While this might not sound like a great incentive to put your cash in an exchange traded fund like this, the opposite could be true.

Ask yourself two questions; am I prepared to be patient? Will America’s 500 largest businesses grow in value on average over the next five, ten or fifteen years. If your answer is yes to both, then you’ve already formulated a fairly solid plan for growing your wealth.

“Opportunities come and go all the time. We absolutely want people to explore these and learn more, but we advocate a cautious approach that focuses investing around calculated risks,” added Abdelaziz.

The current state of the markets suggests that opportunities are out there. And it’s the so-called ‘slow and steady’ opportunities that represent good value at the moment.

“Over time, adopting a cautious but optimistic approach will typically beat dipping in and out of the market for rapid returns,” he adds.

When Abdelaziz’s firm announced its acquisition of a license to operate in the Seychelles, it outlined its commitment to its clients, saying: "To strengthen its presence while presenting premium trading services to investors from all walks of life, INGOT Global has recently obtained the Seychelles FSA license."

The 'of all walks of life' message is important. INGOT wants to appeal to novice investors as well experienced veterans. We’re here to help everyone maximise their financial potential,” said Abdelaziz.

The FSA license ensures that all regulations and compliance requirements of companies within Seychelle’s non-bank financial services sector are being fairly implemented, consequently protecting investors’ rights. Seeking the same objective, and complying with FSA’s laws and regulations, INGOT continuously strives to raise awareness about trading by presenting investors with vital tips on how to trade smartly and manage risks. This aligns with INGOT’s mission to provide traders with a safe investing environment that allows them to work on achieving their financial goals without the fear of falling prey to scams.

This deliberately cautious language is part of a concerted effort from INGOT to encourage people to grow their wealth while being aware of ‘red flags’ that novice investors may miss in their zeal for putting their money to work.

Some of these red flags, as identified by the INGOT team, include inflated claims of potential growth, inducements to make large investments early without doing due diligence, catchphrases such as ‘double your income’ or ‘retire early’ and brokerage firms who don’t appear to have the proper on-boarding or client protection processes.

So while long term investment opportunities are out there, Abdelaziz wants new investors to be aware of the risks.

“No matter where they are in the world, we want people to benefit from different market states without exposing themselves to unnecessary risk. We encourage our clients to focus on their goals, resist offers of quick wins, research and learn how to build their wealth in a sustainable way and most importantly, interrogate the regulatory credentials of any firm they invest with," said Abdelaziz.

“We like that our clients are ambitious, but always seek to make them aware of red flags, such as brokers offering rapid returns or opportunities with zero risk. These not only put investors at risk but they also damage perceptions of our industry, which is something we’re keen to help improve. Investing as a reliable way of achieving financial freedom and independence, but it should always be backed by research and caution. Our recommendations for new investors is to study, start with a demo account, and take their time to know the markets," Abdelaziz concluded.