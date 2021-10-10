Thinking of a job in the UAE, think about BCC

The world economy is limping back to normalcy after more than a year of economic crisis due to the pandemic. The virus has impacted the lives of people in many ways. There has been loss of lives, employment and livelihoods, across the globe.

It is in this context that an expansion programme of the UAE-based BCC Group caught attention. A decade-old company with its time-tested track record in manpower supply business, the BCC Group has recently launched its Construction wing and Interior Designing division.

But it is not the group’s diversification plans that meets the eye. The group is offering jobs in every category of employment, be it the blue, white, pink, red or purple collar jobs.

The group that aims to transform as a 360-degree realty company, sooner than later, has hundreds of jobs in their kitty. And the icing on the employment opportunity cake of the BCC Group is that they welcome even freshers with no prior experience.

And the launch of the new divisions of the group coinciding with the commencement of the Global Expo 2020 in Dubai, truly reflects the spirit in the catchphrase of Dubai as the land of opportunities.

The launch of the new divisions of the BCC Group were held in Dubai on October 4. The brochure was released by the Sharjah Employment Ministry Official Hassan Ameen Yakoob, Noted Malayalam actress Mamta Mohandas, the CEO Amjad Sithara and his wife and Group COO Marjana Amjad.

And BCC’s claims in creating jobs are not unfounded, thanks to its strong fundamentals in human resourcing and supplying. Having catered to thousands of skilled, semi-skilled and professionals by now, the group’s new endeavours would only strengthen its capabilities in employment generation.

Not just the skilled or experienced ones, anyone can seek employment with BCC by writing to them at “recruitment@bccgroup.ae”

Not just jobs but shelter also are offered to the ones who flock to the BCC fold. More than a business magnet, a humane Amjad had given shelter to hundreds of laborers who were stranded in the emirates during the pandemic. No wonder, he counts on values and human engagements.

Obviously, the BCC Groups’ diversification and growth would invariably witness scripting of yet another exceptional story of employment generation, best industry practices, and the enviable employer-employee relationship.

