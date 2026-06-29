Think Gut sets Guinness World Record for Most-Viewed Gastroenterology Awareness Livestream

Think Gut, an initiative by Acino, part of Arcera FZ LLC MEA, has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the Most Viewers of a Gastroenterology Awareness Livestream on a Bespoke Platform, attracting 1,893 live viewers during a special World Digestive Health Day broadcast.

Endorsed by Emirates Health Services (EHS) and the Emirates Gastroenterology and Hepatology Society (EGHS), the record-breaking livestream brought together leading healthcare experts to increase public awareness of digestive health through accessible, science-based discussions.

The session featured Dr Emad Fayyad, head of the gastroenterology and endoscopy unit at Medcare Hospital LLC; Dr Lama Alnaeli, health and nutrition consultant and American board-certified specialist at Wellness By Design Center; and Dr Yanal Salam, consultant and head of the internal medicine department at Emirates Hospital.

During the livestream, the panel explored a range of key digestive health topics, including the gut microbiome, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), lactose intolerance, constipation and gut motility, as well as the importance of nutrition in maintaining long-term digestive health. The experts shared practical, evidence-based guidance on healthy eating habits, microbiome diversity, and lifestyle choices that support overall wellbeing.

The Guinness World Record achievement reflects Think Gut’s commitment to advancing digestive health awareness by combining expert medical knowledge with digital engagement, helping empower communities across the region to make informed decisions about their health.