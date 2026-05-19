'Think Food, Think Thailand': Al Maya Group unveils nationwide culinary festival

In a major cultural and culinary initiative, Al Maya Group has partnered with the Thai Trade Centre Dubai to launch the Thai Festival. This vibrant showcase of Thailand’s rich gastronomic heritage delivers world-class, authentic flavours directly to consumers, underscoring Al Maya’s commitment to providing unparalleled global food experiences in the UAE.

The festival made its highly anticipated debut at Al Maya Murooj Supermarket, kicking off an exclusive nationwide retail event. Shoppers across multiple Al Maya locations can now explore the breathtaking variety and vibrant energy of Thailand’s celebrated food culture.

Renowned for its masterful balance of fresh herbs, bold spices, and rich textures, Thai cuisine holds a prestigious place on the global culinary stage. The Thai Festival captures this dynamic spirit completely, offering an exceptional range of authentic imported products that turn everyday grocery shopping into an immersive cultural exploration.

The highly anticipated festival opened at Al Maya Murooj Supermarket, marking the beginning of an exclusive retail experience showcasing the breathtaking diversity of Thailand’s food culture across multiple Al Maya locations throughout the UAE.

Rooted in centuries of culinary tradition, Thai cuisine is globally admired for its unparalleled harmony of freshness, spice, aroma, and texture. The festival captures this essence through an extensive selection of authentic imported products, allowing customers to experience Thailand as a profound cultural journey.

The inauguration ceremony will bring together a distinguished delegation of senior diplomatic and trade representatives, underscoring the strong cultural and economic relationship between Thailand and the UAE. The event will be graced by an esteemed group of dignitaries, led by Bolbongse Vangphaen, Ambassador of Thailand to Abu Dhabi, alongside Merica Sivara, deputy consul-general and acting consul-general. Joining them to celebrate the occasion are key leaders from the Thai Trade Center Dubai, including executive director Pitichai Ratananaka and assistant director Pasabhu Upathamwaranon.

Shoppers are invited to explore a comprehensive range of culinary essentials carefully curated to reflect the authenticity of Thai food culture. The extensive assortment includes premium Thai jasmine and sticky rice, instant noodles, rich coconut milk, and a wide range of traditional condiments, including sweet chilli and sriracha sauces, authentic fish, oyster, and soy sauces, as well as premium curry pastes.

The sensory experience continues with highly sought-after fresh tropical produce, including mangoes, young coconuts, longan, rambutan, and baby corn. The aisles will also feature an abundance of Thai snacks, canned exotic fruits, and refreshing beverages such as coconut water, aloe vera drinks, basil seed drinks, and traditional Thai tea. Customers will also discover frozen Thai specialities, aromatic herbs like lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime, along with ready-to-cook solutions, plant-based products, dehydrated exotic fruits, and traditional tapioca desserts.

Speaking on the historic collaboration, Kamal Vachani, deputy CEO, Group director, and partner of Al Maya Group, shared his vision for the event. "This festival is a magnificent celebration of Thailand’s extraordinary culinary heritage and the cultural richness that surrounds it. Thai cuisine is admired globally for its perfect balance, authenticity, and incredible depth of flavour, and we are proud to bring this experience to our customers in the UAE. At Al Maya Group, our commitment has always been to offer diverse international food experiences that go beyond retail and connect people to cultures. This collaboration perfectly reflects our shared vision of celebrating tradition, authenticity, and excellence through food."

The Thai Festival stands as a brilliant tribute to Thailand’s cultural identity, offering customers across the UAE an immersive and unforgettable journey into its finest flavours, traditions, and culinary craftsmanship.