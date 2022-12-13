“There are certain rules to ace in the entrepreneurial sphere”, says Vinay Maloo, chairman at Enso Group

Though the task is not as easy as it seems, but one can get a good grip over it if they go by the books.

By Abdullah Hanif Ahmed Quraishi Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 1:39 PM

In order to ace in the business world, you need to be creative. This means thinking out of the box and coming up with new and innovative ideas. It also means being able to sell those ideas to others and convince them that they are worth investing in. To be truly successful in business, you need to be able to stand out from the crowd and offer something unique that others will want to take advantage of, says ace businessman Vinay Maloo who heads Enso Group which has a diversified portfolio of companies under its roof. Little do people know that before starting out with marble mining, the founder and chairman of the group dealt in recyclable scrap.

Creativity is key when it comes to businesses, which will set you apart from your competitors. There are many ways to be creative, such as brainstorming with a team, thinking outside the box, and being open to new ideas. It is also important to be passionate about what you do, as this will give you the drive and motivation to succeed. Finally, being organised and having a good work ethic are essential for any business owner or entrepreneur. If you can tick all of these boxes, then you’re well on your way to acing the business world, says Maloo who is a man with two multi-billion dollar start-ups.

"No one said that becoming a successful business professional was easy. In fact, it takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and tenacity to make it to the top. However, if you're willing to put in the effort, there are certain things you can do to increase your chances of success," claims Maloo who has attained this position after years of hard work and dedication. Here, he charts out a few tips which can help you ace in the business world:

Get educated: While you don't necessarily need a degree from a top business school to be successful, getting a good education is still important. It will give you the foundation of knowledge and skills that you need to be successful. Furthermore, having a degree from a well-respected institution will open doors and give you credibility with potential employers and clients.

Expand your network: It's all about who you know in the business world. The more people you know, the more opportunities will come your way. Attend industry events, meet-ups, and conferences to expand your network of contacts. And don't forget to keep in touch with the people you meet, stay connected on social media and reach out every once in a while to maintain relationships.

Stay up-to-date on industry trends: To be successful in business, you need to know what's going on in your industry — that new technologies are being developed, what changes are happening in regulations, etc. Read industry news sources and follow thought leaders on social media to stay informed about current trends.

You also need to be able to sell yourself and your ideas. You need to be confident and persuasive. And last but not least, you need to be able to work hard and persevere. If you can do all of these things, then you will be well on your way to success in the business world.

— Abdullah Hanif Ahmed Quraishi is a media entrepreneur and columnist.