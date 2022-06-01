The World Needs an Escape: Elie Saba Answering the 'Call for Help'
Poverty, racism, genocide, outbreak of deadly viruses, countries moving into a state of war. With every passing day, the global crisis list keeps on getting longer.
The ever-increasing issues have set a negative tone across the globe. Be it the world powers or third-world countries; things never seem to stabilize. It pushes people into a state of constant anxiety, stress, and even depression. The situation worsens with every new day, stripping away the only thing that keeps the people around the world going, hope. It seems like the world is falling into complete chaos with no point of escape at all. The world‘s population needs something that can instil a sense of 'joy' within them, convincing them that life is beautiful and definitely worth living. People need to find the lost hope.
Amidst this widespread 'negative' vibe, there are a few people who realize the significance of providing people an escape. One such person is the 35-year-old Elie Saba, the man behind the hottest club in U.A.E., WHITE Dubai. This award-winning club, situated on the rooftop of the Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, is not unknown to anyone who is aware of Dubai’s nightlife scene. Performances by world-renowned stars such as Akon, Jason Derulo, Rita Ora, Rick Ross, and French Montana, an extravaganza of light shows, elite level of socializing, and the panoramic views of Dubai’s exquisite skyline, WHITE is the ultimate spot for all those looking for an escape from this world.
Finding Way into Entertainment
Only a few people publicly acknowledge the need for such spots for the people and have to face criticism for contributing to this sector. Usually, people who grow up in such an environment or those who spend a major part of their life in it are the ones who truly understand the need for clubs such as WHITE. Elie Saba, who has turned into one of the most renowned influencers, was born in Beirut, Lebanon, on February 15, 1987, to Mouin Saba and Antoinette Rami. He grew up with 1 sibling, and he was the youngest child. Elie pursued an education in business, earning a bachelor's degree in Business Management from the Sagesse University of Beirut.
Soon after graduating, he landed a job at House of Salad, the only Lebanon-based Addmind outlet, in 2004. He started as a bartender and gave his all to this job. His hard work was soon recognized. Two years later, WHITE Beirut opened, and due to Elie’s dedication, he got promoted to the position of bar manager. This brought him closer to the club's entertainment team, and he was now convinced of the critical role it played in making this world a better place. With a passion for contributing to this 'scene,' he traveled across the globe, attending various festivals, events, and concerts. He wanted to discover the secrets of this world and dive deep into its operations.
From Bartending to Becoming the Face Behind the Hottest Club
At White Beirut, he was at the forefront. From building customer relationships to providing the guests with super impressive entertainment, Elie was helping Add,ind establish its root in this industry. As the bar manager, he closely observed customer reactions and took their feedback seriously. When in 2013, he moved to U.A.E., he was offered to take the general manager position at WHITE Dubai. There’s no denying there Dubai is the hub of entertainment, and it attracts people from all across the globe. This was, indeed, a life-changing opportunity. Elie was finally at a point where he could make significant contributions to this industry. His passion and knowledge about the latest clubbing trends, thanks to his traveling, helped bring WHITE to where it stands today. Under his supervision, WHITE Dubai's 49th rank on DJ Mag’s Top 100 Club annual polls rose to 15th in just five years. It was also the recipient of the best club award for three consecutive years.
The Ever-Growing Portfolio
Elie Saba, who serves as Addmind's nightlight director and managing partner, has a vast portfolio when it comes to the nightlife scene. He has several Addmind Group's entertainment spots under his belt besides WHITE, Iris, Clap, Sucre, Bar Du Port, Caprice L.T.D, Mad, La Mezcaleria, Paradise Beach, and WHITE Beach. Besides being an advocate of improving the nightlife, Elie Saba is a smart entrepreneur. What he did to save WHITE Dubai during the pandemic is perfect proof of his dynamic entrepreneurial approach. With the clubbing scene off the charts, Elie turned WHITE Dubai into an exceptionally fancy dining restaurant. This received wide-scale appreciation from everywhere around the world, convincing the masses of Elie's intelligence and unique approach to doing business. He could not let one of the most sought-after nightlife spots in Dubai lose its charm just like that. He knew that a need for an 'escape' during the pandemic was more than ever.
Keeping all this in mind, he did what he did best, find a fantastic way to entertain the people, helping them find the lost hope!