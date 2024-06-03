The vivo V30e – Redefining elegance and performance

The vivo V30e has emerged as Vivo’s slimmest smartphone boasting a robust 5500 mAh battery. This sleek device isn't just about a slim profile; it offers a powerful performance and an extended battery life, ensuring you stay connected longer without compromising on style.

Luxe design with ultra-slim 3D curved display

Featuring a luxurious design, the V30e stands out with its Ultra-Slim 3D Curved Display. The 6.78-inch display, with a remarkable screen-to-body ratio of 93.3 per cent, offers an immersive visual experience. At just 7.65 mm thickness and weighing 190 gm, it provides a lightweight yet secure in-hand feel. The gem-cut camera module adds to the device's sophisticated aesthetic, available in three stunning colours: classy brown, dreamy white, and the online exclusive sunny green.

A portrait powerhouse

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the V30e's 50MP OIS Sony IMX 882 main camera. With advanced light sensitivity and stabilisation, this camera captures stunning images in any lighting condition. The Studio Quality Aura Light enhances portraits, providing a professional touch even in low-light scenarios. Additionally, the 32MP Eye AF selfie camera ensures sharp, detailed selfies with enhanced focusing algorithms.

Super smooth performance and extended battery life

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, the V30e offers a seamless multitasking experience. The 5G chipset ensures faster connectivity, while the 12GB extended RAM, thanks to innovative memory management, boosts performance. The device houses a 5500mAh battery with 44W flash charge, promising reliable power for up to four years. Advanced features for every need The V30e doesn't stop at performance and design; it also offers a range of features including 4K video recording, Ultra-stable video, and a dedicated Vlog Movie Creator Mode. Running on Fun Touch OS 14, it combines advanced privacy features with exciting personalisation options. Vivo ensures a long-term commitment with three generations of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. Conclusion

The vivo V30e is more than just a smartphone; it's a statement of style, power, and innovation. Priced at Dh1399 for the 12GB+256GB variant, it offers unparalleled value, making it a must-have for tech enthusiasts and fashion-forward users alike.