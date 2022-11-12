‘The view from my perch’ — textbook for professionals

A K Saseendran, minister of Kerala forests and wildlife protection, releasing the book ‘The view from my perch’, written by Raju Menon. Shamlal Ahamed, MD — international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds receives the copy in the presence of Girija Menon.

Raju Menon’s autobiography, ‘The view from my perch’, was recently released at the Sharjah International Book Fair. The book was received by Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Speaking at the occasion, A K Saseendran, minister of Kerala forests and wildlife protection, said that he was amazed by Raju Menon’s journey, from the humble childhood in the green, pristine villages of Kerala, to the remarkable business entity he has built. Saseendran urged this book to be made available to all college libraries as it has an inspiring story for the enterprising youth.

Ahamed said: “The autobiography is a textbook for young entrepreneurs and professionals, with lessons of turning challenges into opportunities through timely decisions.”