The UAE receives three global awards for healthcare excellence

The first Emirati doctor and CEO of the UAE based healthcare institution, receives Asia’s ‘CEO of the Year 2021’ award

Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 1:18 PM

The UAE has won three international awards across three main categories at the Asia Healthcare Awards 2022, the prestigious global award based in Singapore. The awards are an annual event that evaluates and recognises the best achievements among the most prominent healthcare providers in the Asian region.

Dr Haidar Saeed Al Yousuf, managing director of Al-Futtaim Health was named the ‘CEO of the Year’ in Asia for his dynamic leadership and tireless efforts in positioning the brand as a distinct healthcare offering in its segment. He has helped foster an ecosystem built on a unique business model of balance, where top quality service and the best treatment, have been made available to everyone across the UAE. This is a moment of special pride, not just for Al-Futtaim Health, but also for the UAE, as he is the first doctor and CEO from the nation to be honoured across the Asian continent.

HealthHub Clinics by Al-Futtaim won in the category of ‘Primary Care Provider of the Year’, in Asia. This was based on a selection criterion that covered comfortable environs, state-of-the-art facilities, highly skilled medical staff, high standards of patient care, and application of advanced technology across a vast range of specialities and primary healthcare requirements. It’s also testimony to the fact that HealthHub Clinics was the first chain of primary clinics in the UAE to be recently awarded a gold seal recognition from Accreditation Canada. This is indeed a well-deserved win, as the awards honour hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers that have risen above challenges and made a remarkable impact on their patients, especially in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

The chain of clinics has also won in the category of ‘Service Innovation of the Year’ in Asia, for its unique integrated healthcare model that combined smart technology such as the Telehealth services that virtually connected doctors and patients during the pandemic, along with innovative diagnostics and advanced data-assisted systems. Each of these have succeeded in working together efficiently to provide fast and precise diagnoses to its patients across all the clinics in the UAE.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Dr Yousuf said: “This is a great achievement in the health services standards of the UAE, and is a reflection of the dynamic leadership in the private health sector. It highlights the commitment that lies in providing the right guidance for the best medical services to patients, according to the highest international standards.”

Dr Yousuf stated that Al Futtaim Health had received three awards last year with the ‘Asia Healthcare Award’ in the ‘Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year’ category, the distinguished ‘Secondary Field Hospital of the Year’, and the ‘COVID Management Initiative of the Year,’ in the healthcare sector in the UAE.