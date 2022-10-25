The UAE begins a nationwide vaccination programme against the Influenza flu

Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 11:31 AM Last updated: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 11:34 AM

The UAE has launched a national campaign urging residents to get their annual seasonal flu vaccines in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH). The campaign is considered one of MoHAP’s most important annual campaigns and healthcare professionals also reiterate that it is best to be vaccinated before the flu spreads across the community.

Fokion Sinis, vaccines general manager for Sanofi Greater Gulf, said that raising public awareness of the expenses and health risks related to seasonal flu has always been crucial. Influenza, in general, known as the ‘flu’, is quick to affect and spread, threatening the normal livelihood of societies. Successful and effective flu vaccination campaigns can prevent medical emergencies and promote the number of vaccinated individuals.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are an estimated one billion flu cases each year, of which three to five million progress to severe cases, causing 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths annually. Sanofi Greater Gulf emphasises the need to lower the severe effects of Influenza on the world's population by producing about 200 million doses of Influenza vaccines each year. This represents 40 per cent of all flu vaccines distributed globally. Additionally, with the assistance of public health communities, the company is stepping up its efforts by conducting rigorous research to develop more efficient vaccines and raise awareness about the condition. Sanofi offers vaccines for children, adolescents pregnant women, healthcare workers and the elderly and is the only company to offer a full acellular pertussis portfolio. With over eight million doses of the quadrivalent Influenza vaccine distributed last year, Sanofi achieved a new milestone as the GCC's leading provider of Influenza vaccines.

Sinis also added that to develop and deliver tomorrow's vaccines to people around the world as quickly as possible, the company is partnering with major countries in the region and look forward to pursuing next-generation influenza vaccines with multiple vaccine technologies. the company is working with the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Health Authority and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.