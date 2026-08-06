The Taxation Society partners with Tally Solutions to strengthen UAE's finance and tax professional community

The Taxation Society, one of the UAE's leading professional communities for tax and finance practitioners, has announced a strategic partnership with Tally Solutions, the leading international business management software provider for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The collaboration aims to equip finance and tax professionals with the latest regulatory knowledge, industry insights and practical guidance to help businesses navigate the UAE's rapidly evolving compliance environment.

As trusted advisors to businesses, finance professionals and tax practitioners are often the first point of contact for organisations seeking guidance on regulatory changes. Through this partnership, members of The Taxation Society will gain access to expert-led knowledge sessions, workshops, webinars and thought leadership initiatives covering VAT, Corporate Tax, e-invoicing and other key compliance developments, enabling them to better support their clients with timely and informed advice.

With the UAE progressing towards the implementation of e-invoicing, the partnership assumes even greater significance. By keeping members abreast of the latest regulatory developments and implementation requirements, the initiative will help ensure that tax practitioners are well prepared to guide businesses through the transition with confidence and clarity.

Nimish Makvana, president and Naveen Sharma, chairman of The Taxation Society, said: "Our members play a critical role in helping businesses navigate an increasingly dynamic regulatory environment. Partnering with Tally Solutions allows us to bring together deep compliance expertise and practical technology insights, enabling our members to stay ahead of evolving regulations and continue delivering greater value to the businesses they advise."

Commenting on the partnership, Vikas Panchal, senior general manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said: "At Tally, we believe that simplifying compliance requires a strong ecosystem of technology providers, regulators and trusted advisors working together. Tax professionals are instrumental in helping businesses interpret and adapt to regulatory changes. Through this partnership, we aim to empower members of The Taxation Society with practical knowledge, product insights and the latest compliance updates, enabling them to confidently support businesses as the UAE's regulatory landscape continues to evolve, including the transition to e-invoicing."

Tally Solutions has been a trusted partner for businesses across the Middle East for more than two decades and now serves over 75,000 businesses in the region. In the UAE, Tally is an FTA-accredited VAT solution provider and a fully approved Application Service Provider (ASP) on the Ministry of Finance's EmaraTax platform, enabling businesses to adopt e-invoicing seamlessly through TallyPrime.