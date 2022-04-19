The success story of Moritz Pindorek is inspiring millions

Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 1:11 PM

Blockchain technology and the world of decentralised finance is revolutionising every industry possible. While the change is happening rather quickly, many people with a low accessibility to resources are prone to be left behind. But Moritz Pindorek has pledged not to let that happen! According to blockchain enthusiast and crypto influencer Pindorek, “everyone needs to participate in the upcoming wave of cryptocurrencies, web 3, blockchain, and DeFi.”

Starting his journey at a young age, Pindorek realised the untapped potential of cryptocurrencies. Today, he is helping thousands of people to kick start their crypto and Web 3 journey. But what exactly makes Pindorek stand out? His experience, passion, and professional track record.

Pindorek was an athlete when he started out his career but soon moved to an entirely different niche, i.e., blockchain, web 3, and cryptocurrencies. At the age of 18, he started testing the waters with cryptocurrencies and the world of DeFi. Fast forward to age 23, Pindorek was ranked on the Forbes Monaco list of Top Young Minds in Blockchain and Web 3. Moritz is also considered to be amongst the top 10 entrepreneurs to follow in 2022.

Coming from a lower middle-class background, he did not have access to many pleasures of life. He was raised by a single mother. Pindorek aims to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots in terms of knowledge and education in the crypto industry.

His thoughts and views about cryptocurrencies and web 3 are highly revered by his followers. Pindorek has amassed a massive fan following on LinkedIn, Instagram, and other social media platforms. Today, he is considered amongst the top think tanks of the blockchain space.

Moritz Pindorek works closely with high-profile crypto, NFT, and Web 3 projects, often acting as a direct advisor to the dev and marketing team. His passion for the blockchain space allows him to be impartial, unbiased, and ethical in his dealings with all projects. Pindorek is certainly a prime example of ‘you are the architect of your destiny’. To know more about this bright crypto mind, check out his LinkedIn or his website.