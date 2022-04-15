The seventh edition of AMSI Voices annual conference held at Expo 2020 Dubai

Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 10:15 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 10:16 AM

Students across Al Mawakeb schools came together to discuss and understand the challenges of a working world from experienced professionals who once studied in the same AMSI schools.

Giving great insights for developing critical life skills, AMSI Alumni convened at this year's conference held at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at Dubai Expo 2020. They shared their experiences and offered guidance to inspire, empower, and help prepare this year’s Grade 12 seniors for their next step in life.

"Every year a group of alumni heed our call to give their time and their voice, by being present at our conference. They come to share their experiences and tell their stories to support, help and hopefully inspire our students", said Alissa Nasr Soubra, the chief academic officer at Academia Management Solutions International (AMSI).

Among this year's panellists were Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority; Dr Nadia Bastaki, chief HR, organisational development and asset management officer at Etihad Airways and Fatma Al Mehairi, vice president sales UAE at Etihad Airways, and many other impressive professionals.

Organised by the AMSI Voices Steering Committee and supported by AMSI alumni who also work at the Expo 2020, the event welcomed over 450 students and more than 35 alumni.

AMSI Voices, whose members are AMSI graduates, is a networking platform designed for alumni to inspire, empower, and prepare Al Mawakeb’s graduating students for life beyond school.

"The seventh AMSI Voices Conference was quite a historical experience for both alumni and students alike as the Dubai EXPO 2020 brought together people from around the world to foster innovation, drive collaboration and tackle global challenges under the main theme of 'Connecting minds and creating the future'. Organised by the AMSI Voices Steering Committee, our event has the unique and much appreciated the support of AMSI alumni who work at the Expo," commented Hind Seddiqi, a founding member of the AMSI Voices steering committee.

The extensive pool of alumni willing to positively impact new generations come together every year to share their real-world experiences, achievements, challenges, and tips with the current students studying at Al Mawakeb Schools.

Over the last seven years, more than 500 alumni have returned to impact over 3000 students through the AMSI Voices platform positively.

Apart from the annual conference, AMSI Voices also organises interactive workshops called Monday 101 Sessions. The 'Monday 101s' workshops allow Grade 12 students to interact directly with industry professionals who are AMSI alumni to learn practical as well as soft skills needed in this day and age