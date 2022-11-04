The second edition of Titans of Africa returns to Dubai

Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 4:04 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 4:07 PM

DCOM Design FZE along with the UAE Africa Networking Group has launched its second edition of Titans of Africa in a grand black-tie gala dinner.

The event was inaugurated by the Oore of Otun Ekiti of Nigeria — Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife. He said: “Such initiatives are great for Africa and its people."

Rizwan Sajan, Chairman and Founder of Danube Group, said: “We want to maintain and foster strong relationships between Arab-Asia and the African continent. We are known for developing affordable and classic properties all over the region. This association will help us forge ties and help us expand our footprint in Africa as well.”

The event was attended by many VIP dignitaries, including Mohamed Ramadan, a celebrity singer/ actor from Egypt and several media houses. Vikas Bhargava, the author and publisher, leads DCOM Designs. He has launched many books and was delighted to announce his new book and called it a classic edition of all time.”

Commenting on the book launch of the initiative, William Stenhouse, Founder, of the UAE-Africa Networking Group, said: “We are excited to launch the Titans of Africa — Golden Edition initiative, as it will build deeper relations across the UAE, Africa and the world."

The book featured 50 Africans from 39 countries and 18 verticals. Titans must have high integrity, and high standards, business leaders, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs in the diaspora and across Africa. In addition, being very active in the local and international communities, illustrated business acumen, triumphed over major obstacles and was hugely successful in their markets.