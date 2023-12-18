The role of P2H in The MENA Tech Boom
The tech scene in the world has been growing for years at a hyper-accelerated pace - 104 per cent between 2018-2023.
And so is the impact in emerging markets like the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With aha-moments dating back to Yahoo acquiring Maktoob.com, Amazon acquiring e-commerce platform Souq, and Uber acquiring Careem's ridesharing division.
Regional startup funding hit almost $4B in 2022 alone. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are leading players in that arena. Modest figures compared to advanced tech markets. Still, it's a valuable leap towards a venture-diverse and less oil-dependent future.
This phenomenon didn't come out of nowhere.
Cash-rich investors, sovereign wealth funds, government grants, and high-net-worth family offices are going local more than ever before. Part of the scalability of things is attributable to the close involvement of digital transformation services. That's where P2H comes in.
Software development for mission-critical products
Co-founded by Dmitriy Kucher (CBDO) and Dmitriy Breslavets (CPO), P2H is a leading software development firm dedicated to helping entities enhance communities' quality of life through the digital transformation of public services and mission-critical systems. Ranging from e-gov portals for the labour market to non-profit platforms that support charitable causes.
Regional digital transformation challenges
In the age of rapid technological advancement, the Middle East stands at a pivotal juncture. The region's aspirations for digital transformation are commendable, but there are specific challenges that need addressing to ensure a seamless transition.
1. Infrastructure: The backbone of digital progress
The Middle East's journey towards a digital future is somewhat hampered by its existing infrastructure. A significant portion of the region still grapples with the unavailability of high-speed internet. This not only limits the expansion of digital services but also restricts their reach to the masses. For a region aiming to be at the forefront of the digital age, a robust and contemporary infrastructure isn't just a luxury - it's a necessity.
2. Digital literacy: Bridging the knowledge gap
While the region's youth are often seen with the latest gadgets, demonstrating their tech-savviness, there's another side to the story. A considerable chunk of the population remains digitally illiterate, creating a stark divide. Addressing this digital disparity is paramount. The solution? Educational initiatives tailored to bring everyone on board the digital train.
3. Cybersecurity: Guarding the digital frontier
With great digital power comes great responsibility. The Middle East's accelerated digital growth has, unfortunately, made it a potential hotspot for cyber threats. Protecting the digital realm is not just about safeguarding data - it's about preserving public trust. As the region continues to embrace digital technologies, fortifying its cyber defences will be crucial to ensure that its digital transformation is both progressive and secure.
4. Legal and regulatory framework: Setting the digital boundaries
The Middle East finds itself in need of comprehensive legal and regulatory frameworks that address pressing concerns like data protection, privacy, and intellectual property rights. Ambiguities in these areas can stifle innovation and deter investors. By establishing clear guidelines, the region can provide a conducive environment for digital industries to flourish.
P2H and Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is a testament to the nation's ambition. It's a plan to diversify economic pillars and ensure long-term sustainability. Digital transformation is a cornerstone of this vision, and P2H has been instrumental in bringing it to life.
P2H's offerings, tailored to the region's needs, have made them an invaluable partner in Saudi Arabia's digital journey. From understanding regional nuances to adapting services to resonate locally. P2H's approach is a masterclass in cultural sensitivity and technical prowess.
P2H's impact
One of P2H's landmark projects in the Gulf region offers a glimpse into their work.
When they first met their client, the challenge was evident.
As Dmitriy Kucher recalls, while the project was initially developed by another vendor, it had stuck with a critical issue. P2H's alternative approach, using a different tech stack solved an existing blocking issue and impressed the client to such an extent that the project development was handed over to them.
"There was a facade but no building when we took over the development" Dmitriy Breslavets explains. The platform had the looks but lacked functionality. P2H had to build from the ground up, ensuring robust architecture and seamless processes.
After two gruelling months, a prototype was completed and accepted. But P2H's journey didn't stop there. The client's vision was grand - a platform capable of handling up to 100,000 requests per hour. P2H rose to the challenge, with over ten teams working in tandem to integrate a plethora of services.
Today, this platform is one of the linchpins in the country's digital infrastructure, regulating business processes and relations. The platform offers over a hundred e-services, catering to almost 10 million users across the nation, including remote areas. Fifty thousand companies now leverage these state electronic services, a testament to P2H's effort.