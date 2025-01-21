The Red Pen brings Summer Programmes Fair 2025

The Summer Programmes Fair 2025 will bring 20+ summer programmes for highly motivated families and educators of students in grades 6-12.

The Red Pen, a global educational consultancy, brings Summer Programmes Fair 2025, sponsored by FRR Forex and FRR Immigration, for the first time to Dubai.

While the academic year is usually busy, summer programmes, typically pursued during the annual break, provide students with opportunities to embrace new experiences and foster personal growth.

Unlike traditional schools, which prioritise structured curricula and academic benchmarks, summer programmes focus on experiential learning and exploration. They promote creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration, empowering students to leave their comfort zones.

The enriching learning experiences of summer programmes also help students craft compelling application essays and personal statements that showcase their intellectual curiosity and commitment to growth — qualities valued by college admissions officers.

Date Time Venue Friday, January 24 12.30 pm to 6.30 pm Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates

Attendees can explore categories such as art and design, boarding schools, community service, hospitality, internships, research, speech and debate, sports, STEM, summer programmes, test prep, universities, and more. The Summer Programmes Fair 2025 will also showcase INK (Interactive Narrative Kit) launching for use by UAE students. Recently launched by The Red Pen, INK is a first-of-its-kind ethical AI tool for students to kick-start their essays for undergraduate, master’s, and MBA applications worldwide. Built on insights from thousands of successful applications and refined by expert admissions professionals, INK complies with international university policies. Therefore, it will never write the essay. However, its cutting-edge technology helps students brainstorm ideas, organise drafts, receive real-time assistance and get quick feedback, enabling them to express their academic achievements, Kim Dixit, CEO and co-founder of The Red Pen, says: "Expanding the Summer Programmes Fair to Dubai marks a significant step in our mission to broaden access to learning opportunities. It allows us to reach more families and help students uncover pathways to enriching and impactful educational experiences." Namita Mehta, President of The Red Pen, adds, “The Summer Programmes Fair 2025 is your gateway to numerous opportunities that will allow your child to explore their passions, interests and career prospects based on which they can plan their education.” Registration:

Visit our landing page: https://tr.ee/2025-January-Dubai