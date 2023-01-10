The reckoning force behind Polished Interiors Design Abu Dhabi — Maisa Saif

By Ammar Tarique Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 11:21 AM Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 11:24 AM

Distinctively posh, masterfully tailored, thoughtfully curated, and meticulously managed – these define every project of Polished Interiors Design, making it an in-demand interior design firm in the UAE.

Polished Interior is a one-stop shop that turns dream spaces into reality on the personality, taste and way of life of clients.

It offers various design solutions that enhance functionality while incorporating sophistication and elegance, such as room makeovers, styling condominium or villa interiors, and full fit-outs of new spaces or buildings.

With just four years in the business, it has completed more than 100 projects and has amassed over 129,000 followers on Instagram.

The driving force behind Polished Interiors is Engr Maisa Saif, the company’s founder, director, and lead designer.

Hailing from a family of artists, architects, and design enthusiasts, Saif embodies art and infuses beauty into everything she sees and does.

“Designing is more than just selecting colour schemes and picking out furniture. It is a journey that develops and creates a unique, personalised space that makes life better and more beautiful,” said Saif.

The interior design graduate from the New England Institute of Art in Brookline, Massachusetts has been providing expert design solutions in the US and the UAE for over a decade.

While at the New England Institute of Art, she trained with some of the most highly respected interior design firms in the US.

Eventually, she formed her perspective of creative pragmatism with a touch of neutral classic glam by integrating space planning, technicality, and the art of interior design finishes.

She trained with the well-known American custom design brand Ethan Allen before becoming a successful in-house interior design expert in a leading UAE design and management firm.

Her creative prowess, leadership skills, and unrelenting drive brought her to greater heights as she became a freelancer and soon after, established Polished Interiors.

Now a force to be reckoned with in the local interior design scene, who would have thought that Saif’s passion for interiors was simply ignited by redesigning her family home?

Upon realising how great design positively impacts her family’s life, she committed to bringing the same experience to others to help make their lives easier and more comfortable.

With this purpose in mind, she harnessed her talents and skills and remained faithful to her hands-on approach, which she has been implementing as an apprentice.

Whether it is for a residential, office, retail, or restaurant space, Saif ensures to be at the helm of every Polished Interiors project from conception to construction and execution, down to the final finishing detail.

All of the designs go through her, and she makes it a point to conduct on-site visits to check on her firm’s projects.

The quick problem solver is approachable and collaborative, making adjustments to requests to not only meet but also surpass her client’s expectations.

Completing a project takes a village and Saif is beyond proud of the exceptional works of her dedicated and highly competent 150 employees from the design, fit-out, joinery, furnishing and styling, soft furnishing, and admin and accounts teams.

By constantly collaborating with clients, Polished Interiors thoroughly understands their needs, guides them throughout the process, and channels their vision to achieve unprecedented results.

Through a careful study of a place and its occupants, it can create pretty and relaxing areas usually marked by calming finishes with neutral tones and light touches of colours for a tranquil feel and timeless look.

Polished Interiors, with its seamless design process, transforms spaces from generic to fantastic via turnkey projects, conceptual designs, architectural drawings, designing and supervision for newly built projects, interior fit-out, joinery services, soft furnishing services, and furnishing and styling.

Once a project is turned over, Saif shares that the best reward is the appreciative feedback from clients who either called their space a haven and became return customers or even regarded her as a friend.

For Saif and Polished Interiors Design, a project is not just a task but a journey to be taken with the client side-by-side, where both parties find fulfilment in its fruition.

Ammar Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.