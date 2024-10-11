The Pre-Owned Boat Show sets sail for its most spectacular edition yet

The Pre-Owned Boat Show returns to Dubai Creek Marina from November 1 to 3, 2024, offering a weekend packed with unforgettable experiences. This year’s event promises to be the most spectacular yet, combining unbeatable deals on high-quality pre-owned vessels with exciting on-land entertainment and thrilling competitions for the whole family.

The show will be held at Dubai Creek Marina, part of the luxurious Dubai Creek Resort. Known for its serene setting and top-notch amenities, Dubai Creek Marina boasts 125 protected berths, providing the perfect backdrop for boat viewing and socialising. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of international cuisine from pop-up stands and food trucks while soaking in views of the Dubai skyline.

For over a decade, the Pre-Owned Boat Show has been the go-to destination for those seeking affordable access to the boating lifestyle. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly boat for weekend getaways, a sleek yacht to cruise the coast, or simply exploring future options, the show offers a wide selection of vessels to fit every taste and budget. But this event is more than just a boat show — it’s a vibrant festival of maritime excitement, featuring live entertainment, gourmet food trucks, fun-filled competitions, and kids’ activities. Whether you’re a seasoned boater or a curious onlooker, the Pre-Owned Boat Show promises a dynamic mix of adventure and fun for all ages.

"We are excited to welcome visitors back to Dubai Creek Marina for another exciting edition of the Pre-Owned Boat Show, where there is a boat for everyone” said Abdulla Ali Al Noon, director – special projects at Dubai Golf. “This year’s event combines the best of boating with a host of fun, family-friendly activities, making it a must-visit for everyone."

