The perfect UAE summer staycation is just three hours away

Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 12:29 PM

Want to escape your usual summer routine with a staycation from Dubai? Get ready to explore the beauty of Middle East's most spectacular destination. This year, Arooha Tours has prepared the perfect overnight and day trip for all travelers.

Imagine yourself unwinding amidst the clear blue water of the Arabian Gulf on one side and the rocky fjords of the Hajar mountain range on the other side. Oman's Musandam peninsula is blessed with mountains, seascapes and gorgeous fjords locally known as khors. The sceneries are untouched and exude an aura of serenity. Whether you plan to unwind, enjoy the sceneries or observe the frolicking dolphins, Musandam is sure to captivate you. This article aims to educate you about all the things you need to know before going to Musandam and how to enjoy this coastal destination to the maximum.

Know before going

UAE residents who are not eligible for an on arrival and would like to go to Musandam khasab must apply for a pre-arranged Oman visa. To go to Musandam Dibba, you do not need to have any visa arrangements. The entry and departure seals will be stamped on the passports of tourists with Asian or Middle Eastern passports (Egypt, Jordan, India, Philippines, Sri Lanka, etc.) who are visiting Oman from the UAE and will need a new visa to enter the UAE. Citizens of EU, USA, UK, Canada and many other nationals will get on arrival.

Check out the exempted countries list in Oman gov site.

How to get to Musandam

The only easy way to reach Musandam from the UAE is through Highway 2 which is a scenic coastal road near the UAE border and extends all the way to Khasab. The long drive takes approximately one hour. You can make the drive even more enjoyable by stopping at any of the beautiful picnic spots that are peppered along the coast. One of the best stops for picnics comes just before the Al Jadi village.

Best way to explore Musandam

You can choose your pick from day, night or overnight tours depending on your time preference. You can also pick from luxury and regular excursions based on your budget. Many tour operators offer a wide selection of Musandam tours.

Dhow cruise in the fjords of Musandam, Oman

Luxury Musandam trip and overnight stay

Set out on a two-day excursion to the Musandam Peninsula in Oman. You can enjoy a yacht cruise and an overnight stay before going on a 4WD mountain safari. Begin your journey to Khor Sham to take in the stunning scenery of the crystal-clear waters encircled by mountains and pristine white beaches. You might catch a glimpse of dolphins playing near the fjord's entrance. The yacht will stop close to Seebi island and Telegraph island so you can also try swimming and snorkeling with the fishes.

Khor Al Sham cruise with UAE transfer

Experience a six-hour sail through the Musandam region of Oman's fjords. Take a traditional Omani dhow made of wood. Start your trip to Khor Al Sham by sailing via stunning fjords, which are bordered by mountains, white beaches and feature crystal-clear blue waters. Pass by desolate towns and naturally sculpted caverns. For you to enjoy swimming, snorkeling and utilising the equipment on deck, the Dhow will pitch anchor close to Telegraph and Seebi Islands. You will be brought back to the UAE at the conclusion of the Khasab Dhow Cruise.