The Pearl Initiative collaborates with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs of Bahrain

Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 4:48 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 4:50 PM

The Pearl Initiative, a business-led non-profit organisation promoting a corporate culture of transparency and accountability across the Gulf region’s private sector, signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs of Bahrain to promote a corporate culture of governance amongst youth in the Gulf region.

The aim of the agreement, which was signed by Badr Jafar, founder of the Pearl Initiative and CEO of Crescent Enterprises, and Ayman Bin Tawfeeq Almoayed, minister of youth and sports affairs of Bahrain, is to support both parties in engaging with the Gulf region’s youth and involving them with business landscape to advocate for a culture of corporate governance and exchange insights and best practices that they can effectively implement as future business leaders.

Almoayed commended the collaboration with the Pearl Initiative, which is leading the regional and global corporate governance efforts with a primary focus on empowering the youth. “We are proud to join hands with the Pearl Initiative to develop highly-skilled and impactful young national talents to lead the business and entrepreneurial ecosystem. We will collaborate in nurturing the next generation of outstanding budding leaders to guide the way towards higher governance, accountability and transparency standards. This partnership also aims to foster business innovation and create better opportunities to empower the youth.”

“In this partnership, we will highlight the business case of corporate governance for large firms in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, explaining its role in ensuring equity, integrity, transparency and accountability in corporate settings. We will also launch a governance forum for the exchange of expertise and experiences to equip the young workforce with the abilities and skills of successful entrepreneurs, capable of inspiring change and leading the governance landscape,” Almoayed added.

The collaboration will also focus on achieving multiple corporate governance objectives and promoting an organisational culture of sustainability, accountability and transparency.

Emphasising the partnership's aim to strengthen corporate governance, accountability and transparency in the Gulf region, Jafar said: “With nearly 50 per cent of the Gulf region’s youth aspiring to start their own businesses over the next five years, it is crucial to equip our next-generation of business leaders with the tools and frameworks that will enable them to adopt corporate governance models that are robust, agile, and resilient enough to withstand the uncertain times that businesses are facing globally. It is great to see the Pearl Initiative collaborate with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs on the common mission of providing our region’s youth with the opportunity to engage with business leaders and to exchange views on driving sustainable economic growth.”