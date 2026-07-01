The North Land Institute of Training celebrates Canada Day with the launch of Canadian Higher Education in Dubai

Canadian education is making a significant entry into the Middle East with the launch of The North Land Institute of Training, the first Canadian college in Dubai authorised to deliver Canadian higher education programmes in 2024.

The North Land Institute of Training marks a new milestone in international education by bringing Canadian academic standards, curriculum, and learning experiences directly to Dubai. The institute is committed to providing accessible, flexible, and globally recognised education to learners in the region and beyond.

As the first Canadian college of its kind in Dubai, The North Land Institute of Training aims to bridge global education by offering students the opportunity to begin their academic journey locally while gaining an authentic Canadian learning experience.

"The North Land Institute of Training represents a new chapter in global education. By delivering Canadian education in Dubai, it provides access to world-class learning and creates opportunities for students to pursue an international academic journey without leaving the region," said Adam Fikis, dean of business and technology at The North Land Institute of Training.

The institute adheres to Dubai's regulatory standards while maintaining the integrity and excellence of Canadian education. Its launch reinforces Dubai's position as a global education hub and supports the emirate's vision of attracting leading international institutions.

The North Land Institute of Training is celebrating Canada Day today, July 1, at its campus in Dubai Knowledge Park with the Canadian community in Dubai. On the same day, the institute is also opening its doors to the public.