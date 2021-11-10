The new powerhouse

HONOR 50 comes with flagship level Vlogging features, 5G and Google Software

The HONOR 50 is about to be launched in the UAE by the middle of November. HONOR seeks to change the mobile phone market forever by focusing on breakthrough technologies and innovative vlogging features. The new device comes with a powerful camera that takes the vlogging experience to the next level.

Google Software

The HONOR50 series will be equipped with Google Mobile Services, which will provide aa more comprehensive application environment and extraordinary mobile experience to our customers. In the peak digital age, an overwhelming percentage of users are using Google applications heavily on a daily basis. This includes the Play Store, Google Search, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Gmail, Chrome, and YouTube, among others.Furthermore, Google play store provides reliable connection where users believe that mobile apps available on Google Play Store are not potential threats to their mobile phones and these apps will not cause any security threats to their existing data and personal information on the phone. Given the fact that the Android is popular globally and the majority of smartphones powered by Android and has Google services, a smartphone with those features becomes a must-have device.

HONOR 50 provides a cohesive experience for users by combining industry-leading technologies, premium quality, innovative camera capabilities and Google full suite at a great price point.