The new intelligences for youngsters to thrive in the post pandemic era

By Dr Christopher Abraham Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 2:09 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 2:11 PM

At the turn of the new century for the last 20 years there have been dramatic changes that have taken place across the world. These changes have had a tremendous impact on the way we live, learn and lead. These changes also require people to acquire new skills and competences to survive and thrive in this dynamically changing world. For anybody to succeed in this challenging environment it requires continuous learning, unlearning, and relearning.

For the youngsters of today looking for careers after their education, they need to be aware of the new intelligences as articulated by Professor John Kao, former Harvard and Yale university researcher who identified six critical intelligences to thrive in the post pandemic world. These include ethical and moral intelligence, social and emotional intelligence, generative or innovation intelligence, contextual intelligence, technical/digital Intelligence and transformational intelligence.

At S P Jain School of Global Management, we have conscientiously included each of the above intelligences in our curriculum which is constantly reviewed and upgraded.

In addition, we have recognised the importance of Global Intelligence and are pioneers in the concept of multi country learning programs. Each of our programs at the undergraduate and post graduate level offer unique opportunities for every student to study in three of the world’s most exciting cities, Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney.

Notwithstanding the current challenges posed by the pandemic, the world is still full of possibilities and opportunities for the global explorer. This concept is even more relevant when management and business students get exposed to interesting global experiences. This is the rationale behind S P Jain’s programs, embedding the most modern skills and intelligences, taught by award winning international faculty using cutting edge tools and technologies, including design thinking, lego bocks and Harvard Simulations, to name just a few.

In each country that they go and learn, they are exposed to the culture, economics, politics and business of that country. This gives a unique advantage to these students as they can perceive and analyse issues with a global lens and use the six critical intelligences to prove their worth as leading providers of multi-country and managers in this challenging world.

Dr Christopher Abraham, CEO & head (Dubai Campus) - S P Jain School of Global Management