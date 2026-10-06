The new HR agenda takes centre stage at HRSE Dubai 2026

HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) Dubai, MENA's largest and longest-running HR conference and exhibition, returns this October as AI, evolving skills requirements and changing workplace models reshape how organisations hire, develop and lead their people.

Across the GCC, HR leaders are navigating the intersection of AI adoption, nationalisation, reskilling and changing employee expectations. Globally, PwC's 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer found that AI-exposed roles are increasingly demanding human skills such as judgement, creativity and leadership, while AI-exposed entry-level roles analysed were seven times more likely to require traditionally senior-level skills. In the UAE, AI-related job postings rose from 1 per cent of all postings in 2021 to 3.2 per cent in 2025.

Against this backdrop, HRSE Dubai 2026 will bring together more than 5,500 HR professionals, 125 speakers and 70 global exhibitors across more than 120 sessions and four content stages. Workshops will run from October 11 to 13, followed by the Main Event & Exhibition on October 14 and 15 at Za’abeel Hall 6, DWTC. The Future Workplace Awards will take place on October 14 at the Conrad Hotel.

Headlining the programme are Mo Gawdat, bestselling author and former chief business officer of Google X, and Stephen M R Covey, New York Times and No. 1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author. They join a premium stage line-up featuring 90 per cent new voices from C-suite executives and directors across global and regional organisations.

Karim Bawani, event director, inD, said: "We wanted to bring together perspectives that reflect the key shifts taking place across the world of work. Across the GCC, organisations are navigating these changes alongside evolving talent needs, nationalisation and skills development. HRSE Dubai provides a platform for leaders to exchange experiences, challenge conventional thinking and take practical ideas back to their organisations."

Sharing his perspective ahead of HRSE 2026, Covey said: "AI can dramatically increase efficiency and accelerate execution, but it can never replace trust. Trust is the foundation of collaboration, innovation, agility and sustainable performance. The future belongs to organisations that combine the power of AI with the power of high trust because while technology may be the accelerator, trust is the multiplier."

Commenting on AI in organisations, Gawdat said: "AI should not replace the workforce, it should make people smarter and more productive. If leaders encourage employees to share their AI successes, reward innovation, and provide the right tools and training, organisations can build a culture where AI adoption becomes part of everyday work."

At the centre of the event is the HR Leaders Conference, a closed-door forum covering nationalisation, AI, leadership and workforce transformation. Additional content stages will focus on digital transformation, leadership, talent and performance, alongside Certified Workshops from Harvard, ICF, Informa Connect Academy and AI Certs.

New this year is AI-powered one-to-one matchmaking, connecting delegates with relevant HR leaders and innovators through pre-booked meetings. HRSE Dubai is CPD-certified and powered by The HR Observer.