The NaaS autonomous charging robot comes to EVIS 2023
NaaS Technology Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) charging service provider in China, attended the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS), a major convergence of EV innovations, experts, leadership, and talent held in Abu Dhabi from May 29 to May 31.
At the event, NaaS pushed its autonomous charging bot, a boxy yet nimble robot that enables hands-free charging, into the international limelight.
Created by the NaaS Automatic Energy Replenishment Solution team, the robot is equipped with an array of sensors that work best in closed environments. From navigation to connecting to the vehicle's charging port, the charging bot can do it all without human input. The driver only needs to summon the bot by tapping on their smart devices.
To protect against inclement weather, NaaS claims that the charging bot is waterproof and shockproof to sustain the reliable operation. Furthermore, the bot offers an open interface to seamlessly interact with vehicles from major vehicle manufacturers.
The charging bot was the star of the show, but NaaS brought other products as well. It showcased its suite of EV charging products for both home and commercial use, including wall charging systems, fast charging stations, and energy storage solutions. NaaS also showcased its intelligent management platform, which promises to let customers easily monitor and track the performance of their products.
NaaS forecasted that EV sales in China will reach nine million in 2023 and thus, the demand for high-quality charging infrastructure will continue to rise. Alex Wu, NaaS co-founder and chief financial officer, emphasised the urgency of meeting this growing adoption by highlighting the need for reliable charging solutions.
"China has the world's most developed EV charging market, a mature EV charging ecosystem, advanced EV charging solutions, and cost-effective charging and energy storage products," said Wu during his keynote speech at EVIS. "As a Nasdaq-listed company, NaaS is a pioneer and trendsetter in China’s new energy sector. Going global is an inevitable trend for us."
Although it only kicked off its business in 2019, NaaS has already become a rising star among China's EV charging service providers. So far, it has connected over 575,000 chargers across 55,000 charging stations. In the first quarter of 2023 alone, the charging volume carried over NaaS's network reached 1,023 GWh. The company claims that it now accounts for 21 per cent of China's public charging volume.
NaaS says it has its eyes set on the global market and will be attending more events internationally.