The Little Things brings holiday magic: Holly Jolly Santa in your doorstep for delivery

This holiday season, The Little Things (TLT), specialising in figures, toys, fun and nostalgic collectibles, is all set to make Christmas magical with an exclusive campaign that promises joy, surprises, and unforgettable memories. The Little Things is bringing a unique holiday experience to Dubai this festive season. From December 22 to 24, families and anime enthusiasts can enjoy a magical touch as Santa Claus, personally delivers gifts to homes across the city.

The campaign brings an added layer of festive excitement, allowing customers to schedule gift deliveries for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, creating the perfect surprise for their loved ones. Shoppers can explore and purchase their favourite figurines, Funko Pops, anime collectibles, and toys through The Little Things’ online store. For an added touch of magic, they can opt for the Santa Delivery service during checkout at a minimal cost. This exclusive service is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, with limited slots to guarantee a truly personalised experience.

Designed to spread joy and create memorable moments, this special initiative aims to bring the spirit of Christmas closer to families, kids, and collectors alike; terms and conditions apply. Hassan Tamimi, CEO of The Little Things, shared his excitement, "Christmas is the season of surprises and the joy of gifting. At The Little Things, we’re committed to spreading Christmas cheer by offering personalised experiences that evoke a sense of warmth and help people feel more connected." Whether you’re shopping for a young collector, an anime enthusiast, or simply looking to make Christmas extra special, The Little Things ensures a holiday season to remember. Christmas Bundles are now available at The Little Things Bluewaters Island, Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and on the brand’s website.

For more details and to shop now, visit www.thelittlethingsme.com and bring home the magic of Christmas!