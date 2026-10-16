ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that the limited-edition ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle is now available in the UAE for Dh10,999 through the ASUS UAE eShop and participating retailers. Celebrating two decades of ROG, the collection brings together an upgraded gaming handheld, a wearable virtual display and coordinated protective accessories in a complete setup designed to move from home to wherever players choose to game.

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 combines a translucent black chassis with gold-accented internal details and an exclusive 20th anniversary badge. The design offers a glimpse inside the device while giving the collection a distinctive identity for ROG enthusiasts and collectors.

A 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display delivers rich contrast, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 extreme processor, with 24GB of memory and 1TB of storage, the handheld brings PC gaming into a portable format. TMR joysticks designed to resist drift, a transforming D-pad and refined face buttons provide greater flexibility and control across different game styles.

The included ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses connect directly to the handheld through a single USB-C cable, creating a virtual screen of up to 171 inches viewed from four metres away. Micro-OLED displays and sound by Bose bring games closer, whether players are relaxing at home or travelling. The glasses support a 240Hz refresh rate with Frame Rate Boost enabled, while Follow Mode and Anchor Mode allow the virtual screen to move with the player’s head or remain fixed in place.

Matching black-and-gold accents connect the glasses to the anniversary design, while Command Center integration provides convenient access to their settings from the handheld.

The custom dbrand Killswitch adds everyday protection, a kickstand, ROG-branded joystick grips and an exclusive skin featuring a circuit pattern inspired by the handheld’s internals. A custom Pelican Protector Case, finished with ROG-red latches and a 20th anniversary badge, keeps the device and accessories together during travel. A 68W adapter completes the bundle.

The limited-edition ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle is available now for Dh10,999 through the ASUS UAE eShop and participating retailers, including Geekay, Virgin Megastore, Sharaf DG, Amazon UAE, Emax, Jumbo and Carrefour. Stock and availability may vary by retailer.

UAE gamers can also join the ROG Elite Program to take part in activities, earn points and explore rewards while staying connected to the ROG community.

Learn more about the choice of champions at https://rog.asus.com/me-en/