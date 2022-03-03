The largest exhibitor in Dubai International Boat Show

Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 5:11 PM

AIX Investment Group will be present at the Dubai International Boat Show, the premier and most established boat show in the GCC and the Middle East, for the second time in three years. AIX Investment Group is one of the sponsors of the event and will be present at Stand: MLL-01, which is located right at the entrance.

AIX Investment Group is a forward-thinking financial advisory firm generating passive income for investors at an average of 28.7 per cent per annum, with a substantially expanding portfolio currently under its management. The strength of the business stems from its extensive expertise and a solid foundation which is based on both intellectual and financial capital. During the years it has been operational, the firm has had an enduring and transformational impact on the investment terrain and grown to become one of the biggest players both regionally and globally.

The AIX Investment Group stand at the Dubai International Boat Show is a finely crafted space, that will showcase the services and essence of the brand itself. It doesn't fall short on any one-of-a-kind luxurious design features, from breath-taking elements to the use of the finest materials and highly conceptual furnishings, lighting and accessories.

Speaking about AIX Investment Group's presence in this great event, Fadi Dabbagh, board advisor said: "It is a gateway to reaching people from different countries and diverse industries, right here in Dubai, the heart of the UAE."

Dubai, never falling short on its commitment to become the hub for regional and global activities is all set to host The Dubai International Boat Show from the 9 to 13 March. "We provide a highly personalised level of service, that focuses entirely on establishing the goals and financial aspirations of our clients. Transparency is at the core of our business philosophy, and we believe that the only way to safeguard the interests of our clients is to employ full transparency, mutual trust, and the highest level of professionalism giving an insight into the business," he said.

An independent consortium of pioneer European investors joined forces in 2007 and founded what is known today as AIX Investment Group. They strongly believe that it is vital to continually develop and scale their operations. As the industry evolves and continues to grow at an exponential rate, so does AIX Investment Group and will always be at the forefront of the innovative changes happening in their industry. AIX Investment Group is proud to continue integrating its diverse offerings with well-recognized and respected organisations and by establishing strong alliances in the region, and around the world.