The key to multicultural success was the power of consistency
Emirates Draw has given a great start to 2023 for thousands of winners within the UAE and beyond through its weekly games in January.
The 70th Sunday game concluded over the weekend announcing 609 winners and a whopping Dh665,930 in cash prizes for the week. Konstantin Merkulov won Dh77,777 by matching five out of seven numbers, while Alaida Attya and Shaju Varghese were among the raffle winners taking home Dh77,777 and Dh10,000, respectively. Upon the announcement of the results, the exhilarated winners talked about their winning journeys and the importance of consistency in playing the weekly games, giving hope to thousands of others to continue to play 'For A Better Tomorrow'.
The 32-year-old business manager from Russia, who moved to the UAE nearly five months ago, discovered Emirates Draw on social media last November and since then has been participating. Within a few weeks of participation, Merkulov received multiple small wins that encouraged him to continue playing. He didn't know about winning last week until he received a congratulatory email from Emirates Draw announcing his big win of Dh77,777 as he matched five out of seven numbers. When asked about his plans with the winning amount, Merkulov adds with a chuckle: "Once I receive the prize money, I shall surprise my wife, who has no idea, buy presents for the family and save a portion." Merkulov urges fellow participants to continue playing and not lose hope. "You can’t win if you don't try; there is no guarantee but the more you participate, the higher probability you will win," he says.
To exemplify the difference consistency and resilience can bring in one's life, Shaju Varghese, a 54-year-old Indian national living in the UAE for over 25 years, shares a remarkable story about his recent big win. His struggles with the job loss, then embarking on setting up a business and suffering losses never stopped his persistence to continue trying for the sake of his family. However, 2023 began positively for Varghese as he secured a new job and became a raffle winner with Emirates Draw. "I have been participating with different raffles for the past two decades, but Emirates Draw gave me my first ever win," he notes. He discovered Emirates Draw in 2022 and grew fond of the weekly games due to the affordable and engaging format. His wife's birthday was the reason behind his raffle win of Dh10,000 in last week's entry. "This win is dedicated to my wife, and I have already told my younger daughter that she will be choosing the number for my next entry," he adds confidently. Varghese aspires to create a charitable trust in the names of his father, father-in-law, and brother, who passed away early in life. He hopes to continue working and playing to make his dream a reality.
Another raffle winner of Dh77,777, adding to the chorus of consistency in playing, is Alaida Attya. The 42-year-old Lebanese national in the UAE has been playing weekly with Emirates Draw for nearly two years. "If you play, you may or may not win, but if you don't play, you will not. It is all about trying, and the more you try, the more chances you have of winning," she elaborates. Attya did not realise she had won until she checked her account's wallet balance and was in tears to know she did. The first thing she did was call her husband to break the happy news. "This win came at the right time due to many financial obligations, but by all means, I plan to save a portion of my win," she adds.
The Dh100 million grand prize, the largest in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, is yet to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from the right. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast on February 5 at 9 pm.
The upcoming game will be live-streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, call the toll-free number 800 7777 7777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com. Stay tuned for the latest updates on our social media platforms @emiratesdraw.