The J Agency is the go-to for Gulf investors eyeing US real estate, says Ramzi Jaloudi

Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 4:46 PM

A stable economy and high returns on investment attracts investors from across the globe to the US. The country welcomes foreign investment with open arms. According to Ramzi Jaloudi, CEO, The J Agency,the American real estate market offers perks to Gulf investors like no other place in the world; however, unfamiliarity can pose risks that everyone must avoid. The J Agency is one of the go-to real estate companies in the US that caters to gulf investors interested in investing in US real estate.

Headquartered in Northern New Jersey, The J Agency is led by its young and dynamic founder Jaloudi. The real estate firm has positioned itself as a predominant group servicing the luxury real estate market. Jaloudi and his team have represented numerous foreign investors from around the globe, most notably, the Gulf region.

Brokering both residential and commercial properties, Jaloudi and The J Agency have an impressive client Rolodex featuring some unnamed prominent foreigners- including a notable Dubai-based VR company, in which The J Agency negotiated and secured substantial retail space in Americas largest mall. The J Agency specialises in multi-unit investments, luxury residential, vacant lots for redevelopment and large retail/ commercial leases. The company also represents major national franchisees in obtaining land, retail spaces and development opportunities; among them are Dunkin Donuts, Popeyes and Taco Bell.

Unlike other real estate companies, The J Agency not only assists in securing opportunities but also serves investors by obtaining municipal approvals, architectural design and approvals, construction consulting and partnerships, securing tenants and property management.

Jaloudi said: “I find it extremely important to offer my clients end-to-end real estate services so they can reap the returns of their investments seamlessly and with longevity. Unfortunately, for many in this industry, the transaction is all that matters. I pride myself on everything that comes after the transaction — the services and long-term partnerships. These lasting relationships are what I’m most proud of."