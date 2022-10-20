The industries that outsource the most according to BruntWork

By Adrian John Ignacio Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022

The last decade has seen a dramatic rise in outsourcing work overseas. This trend has been driven by several factors, including the growth of the internet and the increasing cost of labour in developed countries.

Outsourcing has become a popular way for companies to save money and tap into new markets as the world increasingly becomes more globalised. But which industries are the biggest users of outsourcing?

Brunt Work, a leading outsourcing company, reveals the top 5 industries that outsource the most:

SMEs

Many businesses outsource tasks that are traditionally clumped together as virtual assistance services, such as calendar management, replying to emails, live chat and various other administrative tasks. This is often done to save money on overhead costs and gain access to new markets and talent pools.

Tech businesses

Companies in this industry can save a lot of money by outsourcing various IT functions to countries with lower wages. Companies like Bruntwork offer app development, prototyping, product testing, web analytics, data warehousing, and web development services.

Bricks and mortar retailers

This industry is very labour-intensive. Many customer support and contact centre employees are needed to staff a call centre. This can be expensive for a company, so they often outsource to reduce costs. Finding qualified employees is also a challenge, given this industry’s inherently high turnover rate making the wider pool of talent available invaluable to these companies.

Omni-channel retailers

This increased importance of e-commerce after the Covid-19 pandemic and the upward trend of globalisation has necessitated increased efficiency in retail companies. Bruntwork and other outsourcing companies provide value to them through services like e-commerce and Shopify development and SEO, telemarketing services and social media management roles.

Finance and insurance

This industry greatly benefits from outsourcing its labour. Insurance companies can offer lower premiums due to lower labour costs and taxes in other countries. Outsourcing also grants them access to new markets, improves their efficiency and operations and grows their business overall.

Outsourcing is a growing trend in many industries as companies look to save money and increase efficiency. Outsourcing companies like Bruntwork help businesses stay competitive, increase productivity and improve their bottom line. While some industries are more prone to outsourcing

Others, it is becoming increasingly common across all sectors.

