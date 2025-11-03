The Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG) sparks pivotal conversation on AI’s future

The Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG), Abu Dhabi, hosted an engaging and thought-provoking session titled “AI – Friend, Foe, or Future?” The event brought together distinguished leaders in technology, innovation, governance, and strategy to explore how AI is transforming industries, unlocking human potential, and redefining the future of business.

With more than 250 members and guests in attendance, the event highlighted the growing curiosity and momentum surrounding AI’s influence on global progress. Reflecting on the year’s achievements, Rajiv Shah, president of IBPG, said: "The year 2025 has been an exceptional year for IBPG. We have trebled our membership, launched numerous initiatives, and hosted over 30 impactful events. With the continued support of our vibrant community, I am confident that 2026 will be an even more dynamic and successful year."

The session featured powerful insights from industry pioneers and thought leaders including Shekhar Kapur, visionary filmmaker and 2025 Padma Bhushan awardee; Vishal Mishra, director of AI Software Engineering at Inception (a G42 company); Farah Chakhachiro, co-founder of Gracia Group, the UAE’s first comprehensive farming model; Roshanak Bassiri, Partner, Clyde & Co; P V Sheheen, managing partner, BDO Legal UAE; and Padmanabha Acharya, board member, IBPG.

Adding a fresh generational perspective, two exceptional young leaders from Abu Dhabi Indian School (ADIS) — Agamjot Singh, Assistant Head Boy and TEDx speaker, and Sriyukta Kamaram, Grade 12 School Prefect and TEDx Youth speaker — shared Gen-Z insights on AI’s impact on learning, careers, and society. The discussion was moderated by William Langford, a seasoned technology and analytics leader at ADNOC with over 25 years of experience across AI, robotics, IoT, and sustainability.

Kapur captivated the audience with anecdotes and reflections on creativity and technology, emphasising the inevitability of adaptation in the age of AI. "AI is here to stay, and people will soon adapt and adopt it," he remarked. IBPG presented an award to Kapur for his extraordinary contributions to global cinema and his inspirational creative journey.

Hamad Al Hamed, founder of Gracia Group, highlighted the organisation's alignment with the UAE's vision for sustainable, secure agriculture and its participation in the “Plant the Emirates” initiative, supporting the planting of one million saplings.

Varun Wahi, general secretary of IBPG, added: "Artificial Intelligence is not just a technology trend — it’s a transformation shaping every aspect of business, productivity, and society. This event was curated to help our business community understand AI’s real-world applications, its ethical dimensions, and the opportunities it brings to the UAE’s innovation-driven economy."

During the event, IBPG and Gracia Group signed an MoU under which IBPG committed to planting 500 trees in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its dedication to environmental stewardship and community impact.

Membership is open to Indians, individuals of Indian origin, and corporate entities.

For more information, visit: www.ibpgauh.org