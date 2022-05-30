The IEA’s seventh annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency is more relevant than ever

Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 4:57 PM

World leaders from government and industry will meet in the southern Denmark city of Sønderborg in early June for the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) seventh Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency at a time when energy efficiency solutions have never been more relevant, and needed.

The conference is hosted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Danish ministry of climate, energy and utilities, with private sector support from global engineering firm Danfoss. The focus of the conference will be to discuss how international ambition on energy efficiency can be translated into faster and stronger real-world progress. This comes at a particularly critical time, as governments ramp up ambitious plans to tackle the climate crisis and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while concurrently strengthening energy security.

The conference will bring together leaders from business and politics, including more than 20 confirmed ministers, the highest ministerial presence ever for this conference, to focus on how international ambition and collaboration on energy efficiency can provide much-needed progress towards carbon neutral and low carbon economies. The event, which runs from June 7 to 9, will focus on concrete and practical action, enabled by new technology, to halt needless energy waste across industry, transport, construction and existing buildings. Together, the IEA, the Danish ministry of climate, energy and utilities, and Danfoss, will present the role and opportunity for energy efficiency technology in building a global path to net zero emissions in the energy sector by 2050, and explain how these solutions can tackle current energy security and market pressures.

This urgent demand for action on energy efficiency will be the main focus of the IEA’s seventh annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency. It will also build on the IEA’s recent work on how to reduce energy import dependence while strengthening progress towards net zero imperatives.

Kim Fausing, Danfoss president and CEO, said: “The science is clear and now it’s time to take action. Everyone needs to roll up their sleeves, take the green transition much more seriously and implement the technologies that are readily available today.”

The main conference chairs are Dr Fatih Birol, executive director at the IEA, and Dan Jørgensen, Denmark’s minister for climate, energy and utilities.