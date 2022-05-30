The Idea of Non-Fungibility is not new to me, sold my first Non-Fungible Asset 12 years ago-Asif Kamal
Asif kamal is a well-known art connoisseur and chairman of Dubai-based Alturaash Group, the group is primarily engaged in Investment, Advisory, Gallery, Auction, and Valuation of Modern & Contemporary Fine Arts.
Asif is known for his unique initiative in the art field, he is inclined toward blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. He has recently announced his new venture called Artfi which is Making Fine Art collecting easily enabled by Blockchain and NFTs.
Asif says, Art and collectables because of their unique properties are considered non-fungible and the technology will help define the exponential growth of the Fine Art Industry.
Non-Fungible Token, it’s not only about digital art but it's a complete ecosystem in itself, it has a lot to do with smart contracts, transparency, and authenticity, and blockchain helps to build a track record, and provenance, history, etc.
we will be inviting all the living established renowned artists to archive their art through distributed ledger technology called blockchain and have NFT coming out of it, the collector will get digital ownership right transferred to his account as NFT and the NFT will work like authenticity unlike the orthodox way of issuing hard copy certificate for authenticity and provenance.
Art is a multi-faceted asset that we focus on from its financial perspective. Our sincere intention is to provide a transparent platform for the global audience to invest in art and enjoy its warmth.
If you look at the global data, contemporary art as an investment has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last 25 years. Contemporary art has offered an annual return of 14% over the last 25 years, as of December 2020, versus a 9.5% annual return from the S&P 500, according to the Citi Global Art Market chart.
Asif's argument in favour of the asset class includes the fact that contemporary art has seen fewer periods of losses than global equities, gold, and the U.S. housing market. He also pointed out that art has a low correlation to more traditional investments, meaning it is unlikely to rise and fall with those assets so it's a unique investment and you have minimum losses - if you choose the right one of course. And because it's a real asset, it can offer a level of protection against the risk of rising inflation, Asif added, which is something that has been a major concern for investors of late.
There are several different ways to invest in the space, First of all, investors can simply buy a work of contemporary art - although this can be tricky as buyers either have to bet on unknown artists, or pay dearly for a more established name, Art funds are another option but there are no such funds available for art in the country. Investors can also buy shares in companies that provide information on the art market and sell works online. However, these companies "face very strong competition, which, among other things, explains their sharp declines." Asif said in the note.
Blockchain technology has also created the tokenization of art, alluding to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) which can offer investors another way to buy a fraction of a piece of art. Artwork can be "defragmented" into thousands of digital tokens and then issued to buyers, he said, adding that the digitization of the artwork into exchangeable tokens makes it more of a liquid asset.
In the world of Web3, we are building and creating a great value proposition for each one of us, we are bringing the Fine Arts Community onto Blockchain, Challenging the orthodox ways of buying and selling art. Our mission is to democratize the art market by offering small investors access to the world's largest asset class. The vision is to make art collecting easy enabled by Blockchain and NFT and to widen the Participation by extending NFTs to physical art collecting and Ownership. We are inviting investors to join an exclusive community of people investing in NFTs of multimillion-dollar paintings.
Imagine NFTs of Picasso, Husain with real value backed and also a tradable asset to trade in the secondary market and not just a JPEG. The project is about to launch with a great team of experts and people from the blockchain and crypto space.
Building this idea 12 years ago on the Internet wasn’t that successful, I believe the new age of blockchain technology, will revive my old idea and would be able to give this unreachable art access to the common man.
NFT surely is the best thing for us if we use it in the overall art business, and as an art-house, we are working towards its implementation in our new entity Artfi.