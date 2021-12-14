The Hype Around CRM Jewelers In The Luxury Commodities World
As the world is growing, globalization has opened up a vast number of new opportunities which have led many people to become wealthy.
With wealth comes the desire to spend and the luxury items industry is among the most desired places for people to head out and shop in. However, authenticity and trust can play a major role in the sales of high-value goods.
Luxury goods such as watches, link chains, gold, precious stones, jewelry, and other merchandise are loved and demanded by many. Among the people still running these rare and authentic stores are Dan Alvarez and Carlos Marcelin of CRM Jewelers. They sell some of the most high-value, luxuries and precious items through their social channels.
As mentioned, the luxury commodities industry is not an easy one to break into and you must be professional and trusted to be able to become successful here. CRM Jewelers were able to manage this due to their high standards of educating clients, extreme transparency when it comes to their business, and an inside look into the family behind the brand.
In a sense, Dan Alvarez and Carlos Marcelin have given their brand a personality, for them, it’s more than a brand. Dan Alvarez says: “Many companies sell watches. What we've always tried to do to stand out in a commodity-driven business is to educate and inspire our clients and fans with non-stop content. Now in 2021, we've also allowed them to get a transparent look into the family behind the business with our CRM Life reality episodes.” With this level of transparency, it’s not a secret that they are both successful.
Dan Alvarez, partner and head of marketing, and Carlos Marcelin, President and founder of CRM Jewelers, both have an eye for perfection. Over time, they have built an incredible reputation with over 1 million fans across their social channels. Their Cuban link chain video went viral on YouTube bringing in a staggering 24 million views. They have the silver YouTube award for making it to 100,000 followers in 2019. In 2021, their channel further rocketed to an incredible 280,000 followers.
Much like the entire world, CRM Jewelers have also come to cross paths with the coronavirus and in 2020, when the virus was spreading it led to some negative impact on their business. However, their determination and affordance made them stick together as demand started to rise once again.
When talking about success, Dan Alvarez and Carlos Marcelin say that your mindset is important not only when starting your own business but when operating it as well. They plan to focus their expansion on e-commerce, they’re also on track to hiring more people to produce more content.
A combination of these elements will help their business catapult to the next level. At CRM Jewelers, Dan Alvarez and Carlos Marcelin however, also see the underlying challenges which include the shift to a high-margin products market, for which they will require most resources. However, they’ve shown that achievements such as these are only a matter of time.