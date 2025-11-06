The Hindu India Education Expo 2025 set to empower students in the UAE

The Hindu, in its continued commitment to guiding young minds toward academic and career excellence, is set to host the India Education Expo 2025 across key UAE cities this November. The much-anticipated event will bring together over 40 leading Indian universities, renowned career mentors, and financial experts, offering students and parents a one-stop platform for making informed higher education choices.

The Expo will kick off in Abu Dhabi on November 12 at the India Social & Cultural Centre, followed by Ras Al Khaimah on November 14 at the Indian Association. The Dubai leg will take place across two venues — at The New Indian Model School on November 15 for the school segment, and at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Deira on November 16, catering to students and parents from across the region.

Registered students will also gain free access to The Hindu STEP (Standardized Test of English Proficiency) Assessment, a globally benchmarked tool designed to enhance English communication skills. In addition, schools registering in bulk will receive exclusive benefits — 15 teachers from each participating school will be offered complimentary access to the STEP Teacher Training post-event, aimed at elevating classroom communication and global teaching standards.

The Hindu STEP Program empowers both teachers and students through interactive learning modules, adaptive assessments, and internationally recognised certification — helping institutions nurture confident, proficient, and globally ready learners. The India Education Expo 2025 aims to create meaningful connections between students and reputed Indian institutions while equipping them with essential skills for success in a global learning environment.

With expert guidance, international-standard learning tools, and direct interaction opportunities with top universities, The Hindu India Education Expo 2025 promises to be a landmark event for students aspiring to pursue quality education in India.

The Platinum Sponsor for the fair is Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, while other participating institutions include Khaja Bandanawaz University, Chettinad Sarvalokaa Education International School, B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology, Kumaraguru Institutions, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, Guru Nanak College, Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, PSG College of Technology (Coimbatore), R.V. College of Engineering (RVCE), Ramaiah Institute of Technology (RIT), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Christ (Deemed to be University), Sona College of Technology, Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT), GITAM (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management, Bank of Baroda, and many more reputed institutions.

Students and schools can register online via https://newsth.live/IIEF2025PA