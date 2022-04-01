The Health Bank and Cedars-Sinai collaborate to strengthen patient care services in the region

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 10:16 AM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 10:18 AM

The Health Bank and Cedars-Sinai signed a collaboration agreement to implement global standards of excellence in areas of patient-centered care delivery. The collaboration covers telehealth services, faculty and expert speaking events, joint consultancy services in hospital management and operations, and patient referral services between the two organizations.

Mr. Raza Jafar, on behalf of THB Global and Heitham Hassoun, MD, Vice President and Medical Director of Cedars-Sinai International, jointly hosted an event in Dubai at the US Pavilion of Expo 2020 to inaugurate this collaboration.

“Our collaboration is committed to the adoption of the latest in innovative telemedicine solutions, with a focus on digital outpatient care, experiential learning, clinical training, including mixed reality and hologram technology. Our focus is to provide enhanced remote patient care and jointly facilitate existing and new partnerships, within the medical ecosystem,” said Zarmina Jafar, Head of Strategy at THB Global.

Cedars-Sinai is the largest non-profit hospital in the Western United States, with over 4,500 physicians and nurses, and serving more than 1 million people in over 250 locations annually throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. The academic medical center prides itself on setting the highest standards for quality and innovation in patient care with pioneering medical research achievements, leading-edge technology, robust global partnerships and support in the local community, and graduate education and training programs that shape the future of healthcare.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Health Bank Global to heighten and improve the level of care provided to patients in the region," Dr. Hassoun said. "We see tremendous opportunities for both organizations and the communities that will benefit from this collaboration."

The Health Bank Global is a health and wellness management company that aims to empower its members to live better and healthier lives through tech-enabled, personalized care management and home care solutions.