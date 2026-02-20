The Gulf Pulse signs strategic media partnership in clean mobility sector

The Gulf Pulse has signed a media partnership agreement supporting a major clean mobility summit scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in October 2026.

The collaboration comes as the UAE accelerates its sustainable transport agenda under its Net Zero 2050 strategy, which aims for 50 per cent of vehicles on the country’s roads to be electric or hybrid by mid-century. Investments in charging infrastructure, smart transport systems and green urban planning have gained momentum over the past two years.

The summit, now in its fifth edition, will run alongside a newly launched global platform focused on sustainable mobility solutions across land, air and sea. Organisers say the events aim to bring together policymakers, developers and technology providers as regional governments advance decarbonisation efforts.

For The Gulf Pulse, launched in September 2025, the partnership reflects a broader editorial focus on the intersection of real estate, infrastructure, urban development and community news, covering systems shaping how Gulf cities evolve.

Seasoned journalist, founder and editor-in-chief of The Gulf Pulse, Asma Ali Zain said the move aligns with the publication’s long-term direction of covering the behind-the-scenes of the real estate ecosystem in the UAE and region.

“Conversations around property and development are increasingly intersecting with mobility and infrastructure,” she said.

“These sectors no longer operate in silos.”

The agreement will see The Gulf Pulse provide media support around the events, while gaining access to the wider innovation ecosystem connected to the summit.