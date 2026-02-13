The Future Leaders Challenge 2026 concludes in Dubai

The Future Leaders Challenge (FLC) – the finals 2026 concluded in Dubai, bringing together hospitality and tourism students, educators, industry leaders and public-sector stakeholders for an international gathering focused on the future of talent and human capital development in the sector. Held from 9-12 February 2026 aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2, the finals took place with His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), serving as the Global Patron of the Future Leaders Challenge. The event reflected Dubai’s continued commitment to strengthening collaboration between education, industry and public institutions to advance future-ready talent.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), and Global Patron of the Future Leaders Challenge said: "Developing skilled, future-ready talent is central to Dubai’s long-term vision and a core pillar of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which is further consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure. By strengthening the link between education and industry, we are creating meaningful pathways for young talent to contribute to Dubai’s hospitality and tourism sectors. This collaboration empowers young people to turn ideas into action, shaping the future of global hospitality and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a world-leading hub for creativity and innovation."

Over the course of the finals, teams presented their work, engaged with senior industry and public-sector leaders, and exchanged perspectives on leadership, employability and future workforce needs. The overall winner of the Student Challenge was team Co:Creators, comprising Sofia Perotti from Glion University, El Hassane Ibnou El Kadi from Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Ghita Bahbouhi from ISIIT Morocco, and Phindile Mthiyane from University of Pretoria, who were recognised for the relevance, feasibility and potential impact of their proposed solution. Special awards were presented during the Celebration Dinner. The Teacher of the Year Award was awarded to Bianca Frost, from University of Pretoria, recognising outstanding dedication to education and leadership in student development. The J.J. Sleiffer Award –The Most Hospitable, honouring individuals who exemplify the human values at the heart of hospitality, was presented to Juliet Finn Alexander, from Stenden South Africa.

"At this moment, there is a clear opportunity to bring education, industry and institutions closer together,” said Hubert Ummels, founder of the Future Leaders Challenge. “The finals in Dubai demonstrated the ambition and capability of the next generation, and this momentum allows us to build through long-term collaboration and shared responsibility for future talent."

Beyond the student challenge, the finals also served as a convening moment for hospitality and tourism education leaders from across the Middle East and Africa, enabling dialogue on curriculum relevance, leadership development and workforce alignment in close connection with industry and public-sector stakeholders.

The Future Leaders Platform is supported by an international Advisory Board comprising senior leaders from across hospitality, tourism, education and the public sector. Advisory board members include Colin Abercrombie, strategy director, Hotel Division at NEOM; Tim Cordon, chief operating officer, Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group; Marie-Louise Ek, vice president HR, Middle East & Africa at Hilton; Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, executive vice president at Dubai World Trade Centre; Khalid Al Awar, director - Business Stakeholders & Government Relations at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Mark Kirby, president – One&Only Resorts at Kerzner International; Judi Nwokedi, Chair of the Gauteng Tourism Authority in South Africa; Nuno Filipe Ribeiro, executive director - Commercial Affairs & Investments at Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation in Dubai; Jonathan Sheard, senior vice president operations, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor; Eddy Tannous, chief operating officer at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation; and Hubert Ummels, founder of GameChangers and the Future Leaders Platform. The Advisory Board provides strategic guidance and supports alignment between education, industry and public institutions to address real-world workforce and leadership challenges.

Following the Dubai Finals, upcoming editions of the Future Leaders Challenge will take place in the United Kingdom, Morocco, East Africa and South Africa, as the platform continues to expand its international reach.