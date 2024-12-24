The Fitness Group joins forces with SQUATWOLF to empower personal trainers in the UAE

The Fitness Group, a leading provider of fitness education in the UK and UAE, has announced a dynamic partnership with SQUATWOLF, the UAE’s premier homegrown gym wear brand. This collaboration aims to elevate the standards of personal training and fitness education across the region.

As pioneers in health, fitness, and wellness education, The Fitness Group delivers comprehensive courses for aspiring personal trainers. These programmes include core foundations in health, nutrition, and fitness, alongside specialised disciplines such as pre- and post-natal fitness, sports massage, and career support.

Founded by Steven Dick and Scott Agnew, The Fitness Group traces its roots to Citypark Fitness, Glasgow’s leading independent gym. After launching in 2015, the duo identified a gap in quality fitness education, leading to the establishment of The Fitness Group Education in 2016. With innovation, impact, and integrity at the heart of their mission, Steven and Scott are dedicated to shaping a global standard for health and wellness education.

SQUATWOLF, founded by Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul, has redefined premium gym wear with a vision of empowering individuals on their journey of self-actualisation. Born in the UAE, the brand now serves a global audience in over 120 countries, blending functionality and style to inspire gym athletes worldwide.

This partnership signifies a shared commitment to excellence in fitness training, expanding The Fitness Group's reach beyond its UK headquarters to support a growing community of fitness professionals in the Middle East.

Gavin Baxter, chief commercial officer at The Fitness Group, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "SQUATWOLF has made an outstanding impact in the Middle East, and their premium fitness apparel perfectly complements our industry-leading qualifications. Together, we aim to empower personal trainers with the tools, knowledge, and expertise needed to excel in their careers. By enhancing education and professional development, this partnership strengthens our mission to foster a culture of excellence and innovation that benefits trainers, clients, and the fitness industry as a whole." Echoing this sentiment, SQUATWOLF co-founders Khalid and Gul stated: "This partnership reflects SQUATWOLF’s ethos of defying limits, elevating the human experience, and empowering our global community – our pack. The Fitness Group’s dedication to excellence resonates with our vision to elevate the fitness industry in the region." A standout feature of this partnership is the integration of The Fitness Group into SQUATWOLF’s People Behind The Pack series, which highlights the personal training journey on social media. Additionally, joint community activations and seminars, featuring The Fitness Group mentors and over 400 SQUATWOLF ambassadors, will deliver holistic learning experiences to trainers. Dubai and Saudi Arabia have been identified as pivotal growth markets for The Fitness Group as it accelerates its international expansion. The brand showcased its globally recognised qualifications at Dubai Active, the Middle East’s leading fitness and wellness event, engaging with key stakeholders, businesses, and consumers within the fitness ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.thefitnessgrp.co.uk/ and https://squatwolf.com/