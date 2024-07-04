The First Descendant now available with NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction and Ray Tracing

HONOR 200 Pro named official smartphone of the historic esports event
The First Descendant, a free, third-person cooperative RPG shooter is now available with NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction, ray tracing and NVIDIA Reflex. The game leverages NVIDIA's advanced AI to enhance ray-traced image quality and boost performance across GeForce RTX GPUs. At 4K max settings, and all ray-traced effects activated, DLSS 3.5 multiplies frame rates by an average of 2.7X on GeForce RTX 40 series desktop GPUs. NVIDIA Reflex is also available to help reduce system latency by up to 55 per cent, making gameplay more responsive. A new GeForce Game Ready Driver is available to support The First Descendant launch.
Digital artists create jaw-dropping work in the latest games that feature NVIDIA technologies. This week, content from Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is looked at. The title has been elevated to truly artistic levels of beauty with help from NVIDIA’s RTX technology.
