'The Falcons': UAE's exciting startup funding show now accepting application

Dynamic hosts Rannvijay Singha and Anjana Om Kashyap set to ignite 'The Falcons' startup funding show in the UAE

Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 6:15 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 6:17 PM

Calling all aspiring entrepreneurs.

'The Falcons' launch event was held on 1st June at The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai. 'The Falcons,' UAE's highly anticipated startup funding show, is now open for applications. The startups can seize the opportunity to secure on-the-spot investments and propel their business to new heights on this promising platform.

Prashant Agarwal, founder and CEO of HPPL, expressed his excitement about the show's launch and the opportunities it presents to UAE startups. "We are thrilled to bring this show to the forefront, offering startups a platform to gain visibility and branding opportunities. 'The Falcons' aims to foster a vibrant ecosystem for startups, and we look forward to supporting and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs," he said.

'The Falcons' will comprise eight to ten exciting episodes, showcasing a new group of startups competing for investments in each episode. Selected startups will have the unique opportunity to pitch their innovative business ideas directly to a distinguished panel of investors known as ‘The Falcons'. This direct interaction will provide invaluable feedback and potential on-the-spot investment decisions, propelling their ventures to new heights.

Hosted by the dynamic Rannvijay Singha, an Indian actor, television personality, and VJ known for his contributions as a host, 'The Falcons' promises an engaging and insightful experience for both participants and viewers.

Anjana Om Kashyap, an acclaimed Indian news anchor and senior executive editor at Aaj Tak was the launch event host on 1st June in Dubai. With her vast experience in journalism and her previous work with channels like Doordarshan, Zee News, and News 24, Anjana added her charisma and expertise to the mix.

"With 'The Falcons,' our primary objective is to create a win-win situation for both startups and investors,” said Abdul Majid Khan, CEO and managing director of NKN Media.

Startups seeking this exceptional investment opportunity are invited to submit their applications to 'The Falcons. Startups interested in applying for 'The Falcons' can begin the application process by clicking the 'apply now' button on the show's official website. The registration page will prompt applicants to provide basic information about themselves and their businesses. Additionally, startups will be required to submit a pitch deck or video showcasing their business idea and explaining why it holds the potential for success. The Falcons team will carefully review all submissions and select the most promising startups to participate in the show.

Please visit www.thefalcons.show for more information about The Falcons.