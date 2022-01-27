The fair brilliance

In today's world, education is a bridge that links students' perspectives with an ever-changing environment.

Yojit Bhagchandani, currently in Year fifth of Dubai Gem Private School, has bagged first place in the UAE at the International Olympiad Foundation Qualifiers for English.

Bhagchandani is a reticent boy who enjoys reading and travelling. His love for reading books is evident as he enjoys reading books by Enid Blyton, with the Famous Five series being his favourite. His love for books was cultivated by his parents when he was five years old. The little master is a member of the Dubai Public Library. When asked about his favourite activity, Bhagchandani expressed his happy moments browsing through the books in the library.

His love for science experiments has taken his interest in the subject to a supreme level as he dreams of being a scientist. Speaking at length about his favourite science experiment Bhagchandani said: "Creating a volcano using baking soda and vinegar and having it erupt is one of my preferred experiments."

Hailing, from Jaipur, India, he loves travelling to different nations to create lasting memories and broaden horizons. He has been to Georgia, Bangkok, Singapore and a few other countries and claims that except for Singapore, no other place can compare with Dubai, which is the place he calls and knows as home.

Sharing the secret of his success at the competition, he said: "One should be focussed on practising and reading extensively to excel in the competition. I devoted half an hour daily for over a fortnight, working on different questions from the sample booklets. "

Bhagchandani deems the experience as incredible and neither easy nor hard. "I was nervous when taking part as this was my very first time. I did not think of actually winning any positions."

He was taken aback when he heard about his achievement from his parents. In contrast, his parents were quite confident that he would do well as they saw him working diligently. His success has spurred him to participate in other competitions and even in science and Math at the International Olympiad.

Bhagchandani highlights the importance of sincerity, quiet determination and a passion for one’s work as well as motivation from parents if one wishes to succeed in all endeavours.